Singapore, Thailand and the United States take part in the 30th anniversary of the trilateral air exercise





The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) are participating in exercise Cope Tiger 2024, at Korat Air Base, Thailand from 18 to 28 March 2024. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the tripartite exercise. This major employment air combat exercise involves 77 aircraft and more than 2,000 personnel from the three countries. The RSAF is participating in the exercise with 27 aircraft, eight ground-based air defense systems and more than 700 personnel. The RSAF's H225M medium-lift helicopters, as well as the USAF's F-35A fighter jet, will take part in the exercise for the first time. Exercise participants will engage in large-scale air defense and strike missions in a challenging environment, allowing them to hone and sharpen their operational competencies. In addition to these training activities, personnel from the three air forces will participate in joint socio-civic programs to engage local communities and schools in the vicinity of Korat Air Base and Chandy Range. Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Exercise Cope Tiger, RSAF Director of Exercise Colonel Sebastian Chai said: “Exercise Cope Tiger is a major air combat exercise that the Republic of Singapore Air Force participates in every year. This exercise is an important for us for two main reasons First, the large training airspace in Thailand gives us the opportunity to conduct realistic high-level large force employment training to improve our operational competencies, something we cannot replicate in Singapore. Secondly, this exercise also provides us the opportunity to interact and also learn from our counterparts in the Royal Thai Air Force and the US Air Force and also to strengthen the excellent defense relationship with our partners. The fact that that we have held this exercise for the past 30 years reflects the strong commitment of the three air forces to this tripartite relationship.” The incoming Chief of the Singapore Air Force, Brigadier General Kelvin Fan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul and Commander of the Pacific Air Forces, General Kevin B. Schneider will conduct the closing ceremony of the exercise on March 29, 2024. Since its inception in 1994, Exercise Cope Tiger has successfully improved professionalism and defense relations between Singapore, Thailand and the United States, and promoted close rapport and mutual understanding among their personnel.

