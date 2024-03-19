



Sutton to continue as Chairman of the Board MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International document (NYSE: IP) announced today that it has elected its board of directors Andrew Silvernail as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), after an extensive evaluation process. EFFECTIVE May 12024, Silvernail will succeed Mark Sutton, which previously announced the final phase of the CEO succession process. Sutton will continue in his role as Chairman of the International document Board of Directors to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Andrew Silvernail was elected Executive Director of International Newspapers

Silvernail has two decades of experience at leading global companies in the manufacturing and technology sectors. He joins IP from KKR & Co., Inc., a global investment firm, where he served as an executive advisor. Silvernail served as Chairman and CEO of Madison Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the world. Prior to that, Silvernail served as Chairman and CEO of IDEX Corporation from 2011 to 2020. Employee engagement achieved best-in-class performance and total shareholder return increased by more than 500% during his tenure at IDEX. Silvernail previously held executive positions at Rexnord Industries, Newell Rubbermaid and Danaher Corporation. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Stryker Corporation. International document The main director Chris Connor said, “Andy is an experienced CEO with an extensive track record of creating value. His strategic acumen, core values ​​and drive for results align with and will enhance IP's excellent leadership team. We are confident that he is the right to build on the success achieved under Mark Sutton leadership”. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mark for his outstanding contributions to IP over the past decade. He successfully led the company through the pandemic and a period of significant economic challenges, and the company achieved a record market capitalization during his . Mark's legacy is a more secure, focused and financially strong company with an outstanding culture and a bright future,” Connor said. Mark SuttonCURRENT International document CEO and Chairman of the Board, said: “The Board's succession process was comprehensive and I am confident that Andy's experience coupled with the industry expertise of our senior management team will strengthen the company's future success. There It has been a privilege to work with the IP team for the past 40 years and to lead the company for the past decade, I am extremely proud to be an IP.” Andy SilvernailCEO-Elect i International documentsaid, “I am honored and proud to be a part of International Paper, a strong and resilient company and a force for good in communities around the world. Many things impressed me about IP, from the customers who rely on the products its core to the core values ​​that drive its culture and its outstanding sustainability platform. Thanks to Mark's leadership, the company is well-positioned for growth, and I'm excited to be a part of what comes next for IP. “I want to thank the Board for their confidence in me. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Mark and our more than 39,000 employees worldwide as we continue to fulfill our vision of being among the most successful, sustainable companies and responsible in the world.” For more information, please visit: https://www.internationalpaper.com/leader About the International Journal

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues worldwide who are dedicated to creating what comes next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2023 were 18.9 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting Internationalpaper.com. BURIMI International Newspaper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvernail-elected-international-paper-chief-executive-officer-302092838.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos