Laurier Expert Alert: International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination





WATERLOO — Canada is among the countries that observe the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination every March 21. This day marks the anniversary of a 1960 tragedy in Sharpeville, South Africa, where police opened fire and killed 69 people during a peaceful demonstration against apartheid “to pass laws.” The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was proclaimed by the United Nations in 1966. The list below includes Laurier experts who are available to speak about topics related to International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination at this time, but does not represent the full breadth of expertise available at the institution. For a comprehensive inventory of Laurier faculty scholars, please consult The experts at Laurier database. Ardavan Eizadirad, assistant professor in Laurier's Faculty of Education, is an expert in areas including equity, restorative practices, anti-oppressive practices, social justice education, resistance, and decolonization. Eizadirad is a community activist and executive director of the non-profit organization Youth Association for Academics, Athletics and Character Education in Toronto's Jane and Finch community. He is also the author of Decolonizing Educational Assessment: Ontario Elementary Students and the EQAO (2019) and co-editor of Applying anti-racist and activist pedagogy to teacher education: Canadian perspectives (2023). Contact: [email protected], @DrEizadirad Xiaoran (Jason) Jia is an assistant professor in the Department of Accounting at Laurier's Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, whose research interests include the economics of discrimination. Contact: [email protected] Percy Lezard, assistant professor of Indigenous Studies, is an expert in Indigenous knowledge, two-spirit pedagogy, Indigenous community health, missing and murdered women and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals, and gender-based violence in 2SLGBTQ+ communities. Lezard is out of the Penticton Indian group in British Columbia and focuses indigenous knowledge, teaching and research methodologies in their work. They are survivors of the multi-generational impacts of the residential school system and the Scoop of the sixties. Read more about Lezard's work. Contact: [email protected] Lianne Leddy, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Histories and Historical Practice in Canada and an associate professor in the Department of History, conducts research focused on Indigenous-Native relations, particularly those framed by gender and environmental issues. Leddy is a member of the Serpent River First Nation and recently published a book about the impacts of uranium mining on her home community. Contact: [email protected] Magnus Mfoafo-M'Carthy, a professor in the Faculty of Social Work, examines mental illness, disability and stigma among immigrant communities, as well as African ideals of the family. He is also interested in postcolonial and critical theories of race, social justice, and anti-oppressive practice. Mfoafo-M'Carthy is a research associate with Laurier's Tshepo Institute for the Study of Contemporary Africa and Center for Leadership Research in Education. Contact: [email protected] Out comes P. Taylor is a professor at the Faculty of Social Work. Her areas of expertise include migration, emigration, skilled migration, race, racism, anti-black racism, community engagement, health disparities and social justice. Contact: [email protected] Darren Thomas is Laurier's vice-president: Indigenous Initiatives. The most senior Indigenous leader at Laurier, Thomas provides strategic advice, support and expertise to academic and administrative units across the institution to achieve Indigenous goals. As a researcher, he focuses on indigenous rights, resource governance and self-determination. Thomas has worked in the education, health care and child welfare sectors to support efforts to improve services as the sectors work towards reconciliation and indigenization. More recently, he wrote and launched Laurier's Indigenous Strategic Plan. Contact: [email protected] Eleanor Ty, a professor in Laurier's Department of English and Film Studies, is an expert on the ways novels, films, graphic narratives, and memoirs represent the diasporic identities of Asian Americans and Asian Canadians. Ty's research interests include memory, globalization, second-generation immigrants, and failure. Contact: [email protected] Kin L. Wilson, associate professor in Laurier's Department of Psychology, focuses her work on intersectional and anticolonial theories. Wilson engages in community-based research on health and well-being with Black, Indigenous and racialized communities around topics including education, sexual and reproductive health, mental health, social determinants of health and well-being. Her areas of expertise also include equity in the education and health sectors. In 2021, Wilson was awarded the Status of Women and Equity Award of Distinction by the Confederation of Ontario University Faculty Associations for her commitment to community transformation and racial justice. Since 2016, she has been part of the Diversity and Equity Committee of the Wilfrid Laurier University Faculty Association. Contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlu.ca/news/news-releases/2024/march/laurier-expert-alert-international-day-for-the-elimination-of-racial-discrimination.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos