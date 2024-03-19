Q&A with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo: The road to Net Zero starts here

Alexander De Croo, Belgian Prime Minister, will co-chair the first Nuclear Energy Summit with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Nuclear power is attracting increasing interest from many countries due to its ability to reduce fossil fuel consumption while meeting the growing demand for low-carbon, dispatchable electricity, bringing us closer to achieving our targets. net global zero. The summit will be the highest-level meeting to date focused exclusively on the topic of nuclear energy.

Prime Minister De Croo talks to us about the importance of the Summit and the role of nuclear energy in achieving net zero.

Q: What are the main objectives of the Nuclear Energy Summit and how do you foresee it influencing global conversations and actions regarding nuclear energy and emerging technologies?

This is the first time that a global Nuclear Energy Summit has been organized with the participation of heads of state and this underlines the importance of this meeting which will be held in Brussels on March 21, 2024. The summit provides an opportunity for all participating leaders to share their views on them on the role that nuclear technology must play and will play in the coming years in meeting the decarbonisation targets we have set together. This is a strong political signal, recognizing the essential role of nuclear power for many countries around the world on the path to net zero.

Talking about something is good. Implementation of solutions is much better. That is why we decided to combine these discussions at a political level with a scientific symposium that will bring together key industrial stakeholders to enable them to showcase their latest innovations and help them to build the bridges and partnerships that will develop tomorrow's projects.

Q: How do you see nuclear power contributing to the global transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, especially in the context of going net zero?

As part of the solution. First, the war in Ukraine has opened our eyes in Europe to the fact that we can no longer depend on others for our energy needs. We need to take back control and diversify our energy sources as much as possible. Europe has rediscovered the geopolitical reality of energy policy. At the same time, we must accelerate our energy transition if we are to meet the climate targets we have set ourselves for 2050.

Q: Why now? Why do you think there is a need for this summit?

Just look at how nuclear power was central to the discussions at COP28 in Dubai. Now we need to move from ideas and projects to implementation. This is the real challenge. We must use this momentum to create the political and economic space that will enable us to move from PowerPoints to operational projects, whether we are talking about small modular reactors (SMRs) or other innovative solutions that will enable a baseload sustainable for our surrounding industries. The world.

Q: Nuclear power often encounters public skepticism. What strategies do you think are essential for increasing public understanding and acceptance of nuclear power to address climate change?

In a way, this change has already happened. Public awareness of nuclear power has not been this high for many decades. Even in countries like my own, where nuclear power was set to be phased out entirely, you see a profound shift in public opinion favoring nuclear power's contribution to the energy mix. You see this trend in other countries as well. We need to capture this renewed support to create the strongest possible transparency and trust of our public opinion. We cannot afford to minimize the contribution of nuclear energy, but not to overestimate it. We need to be realistic in our ambitions in terms of how nuclear energy fits into the overall energy mix of countries and discuss the opportunities and challenges transparently. The first Nuclear Energy Summit can make a major contribution to this objective.

Q: What challenges and opportunities do you foresee in the widespread adoption of nuclear power on a global scale, and how can these challenges be addressed?

For me it is important to talk about the possibilities, which are great. Climate change is the greatest challenge of the millennium. But we can turn it into a positive outcome, creating jobs, increasing the quality and sustainability of our societies and providing a real future for innovation and our industry. The challenge is to consolidate our efforts by bringing together the expectations of our citizens, politicians, industries and all stakeholders to work together to implement this response, which includes nuclear power. The aim is for this Summit to be truly global, to include partners from all over the world. Climate change does not stop at national borders, and phasing out fossil fuels in just one part of the world will not be enough. We need a collective global response that takes into account the differences between continents and countries. We are hosting the first ever Nuclear Power Summit and when we make this a success, it certainly won't be the last.

Q: In your view, how can nuclear power increase energy security and promote economic development, both nationally and globally?

Check out what we were able to do in Belgium. We guided 20 years of policy and revised our position to phase out nuclear power. We did this at a time when we had never invested so much in renewable energy. Belgium's ambition is to quadruple its production of offshore wind power in the North Sea to 8 gigawatts (GW) by 2040 and to connect our offshore infrastructure with other North Sea countries by building of the world's first energy island. By 2040, this will cover the consumption of 50% of all Belgian households. Not bad for a country with just over 60 kilometers of coastline! But this must be supplemented by other low-carbon energy sources, such as nuclear power. In addition to the long-term operation of the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 reactors, we have decided to invest in nuclear innovation at the Belgian Center for Nuclear Research (SCK-CEN) in Mol. Belgium's ambition is to be part of innovative research in the decommissioning of nuclear facilities, medical applications of radioisotopes and the development of fourth-generation SMRs.

Q: Given the advances in nuclear technology, including SMRs, large reactors and fusion technology, how do you see these innovations shaping the future of nuclear power and contributing to a more sustainable energy landscape?

Innovation is the key to the future of any sector. The transition to a net zero future requires an overhaul of our energy systems. We will continue to need significant baseload power in our societies, and nuclear power will continue to play a critical role in many countries in this regard. But we will also need more agile and smarter energy systems if we are to succeed. Our future energy systems will need to be resilient, provide security of supply, be carbon neutral and have the lowest possible operating cost. Much of the innovation in the nuclear sector is addressing these challenges. This shows that the sector is on the right track.