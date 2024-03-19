UVA Division of Perceptual Studies Scholar Edward Kelly, PhD, Receives International Recognition – Honors and Awards





The University of Virginia's Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) announced that Edward Kelly, PhD, will participate in two distinguished events in April 2024. Dr. Kelly will deliver a keynote address on the 14thth Annual BIAL Foundation Symposium in Porto, Portugal, April 3-6, and will be presented with the Myers Memorial Medal by the Society for Psychical Research in London, England on April 9. The main speech of Dr. Kellys will focus on creativity and how it naturally fits into the larger theoretical picture regarding the study of PSI in an academic context. The presentation will center around the trilogy of award-winning books co-authored by Dr. Kelly, who places psi research in a historical and philosophical context and examines in detail empirical data from a multitude of sources. This trilogy received the 2021 Parapsychology Book Award and calls for a radical rethinking of the place of consciousness in the overall scheme of nature. After the BIAL Symposium, Dr. Kelly will travel to London to be presented with the Myers Memorial Medal at a prestigious Society for Psychical Research event to be held at the Royal Society. This award is widely regarded as one of the highest honors in the academic study of psi phenomena. Dr. Kelly will receive the ninth medal of its kind, with the first to be awarded to DOPS founder Dr. Ian Stevenson in 1995. Along with the awards ceremony, Dr. Kelly will give a talk focused on where he thinks the field is going and encouraging future students of the subject to get on board. I am humbled and honored to receive the Myers Memorial Medal and to be recognized by SPR, said Dr. Kelly. We have made great strides since the founding of the societies in 1882, and I am optimistic about what lies ahead for psychic research. About the Bial Foundation Symposium With the 14thBeyond and Behind the Brain Symposium, the BIAL Foundation will seek to address the concept of human creativity, particularly how it works and how it can be improved. The event invites prominent neuroscientists, psychologists, philosophers and artists and engages them in a deeply interdisciplinary dialogue over a rich program spanning over three days. About the Myers Memorial Medal ofMyers Memorial Medalwas introduced in 1995 both to honor the memory of Society for Psychical Research (SPR) co-founder Frederic Myers (1843-1901) and to recognize important contributions by current researchers. It is given irregularly, with nominations reviewed by the President of the Association in consultation with the vice-presidents. Learn more about this event at:Society for Psychical Research The original source Filed under: Faculty, Honors & Awards

