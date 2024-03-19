International
World news February: Haiti aid delivery continues, violence in South Sudan, pandemic treaty talks near end, Guterres on Myanmar crisis
Rampant gang violence has created a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation, whose prime minister, Ariel Henry, resigned last week.
UN Children's Agency UNICEF reported that on Saturday, one of its containers was robbed at the capital's main port.
The container carried essential items for maternal, neonatal and child survival, including resuscitators, as well as water supplies and critical early childhood development and education supplies.
Condemning the looting, UNICEF stressed that depriving children of vital health supplies amid a collapsing health system is a violation of their rights.
Discussions continue with port and state authorities on efforts to secure more than 300 containers belonging to UN agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Port-au-Prince.
Meal delivery, displacement tracking
Meanwhile, since the beginning of March, the World Food Program (WFP) has submitted 115,000 hot meals for displaced persons in the capital.
UN health agency WHO and its regional office, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), continue to support Hpital Universitaire la Paix, the only public hospital in Port-au-Prince with the capacity to treat trauma.
A new survey from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) found that in addition to creating displacement within the capital area, attacks and insecurity are pushing more and more people to leave the city to seek refuge in the provinces, taking the risk of crossing gang-controlled streets.
The IOM said nearly 17,000 people fled the capital from March 8 to 14, and more than half are heading to the Grand Sud departments, a region that is already hosting more than 116,000 people who have left the Port-au metropolitan area. -Prince in the last months. .
South Sudan: Growing inter-communal conflict harms civilians
Civilians are bearing the brunt of an increase in inter-communal conflict in pockets of South Sudan, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Monday.
UNMISS released its latest quarterly report on violence affecting civilians, covering the period from October to December 2023.
A total of 233 incidents were documented during these months, with 862 victims killed, injured, abducted or subjected to conflict-related sexual violence.
Warrap State was the main hotspot, with a staggering 87 percent increase in casualties compared to the previous quarter, rising from 244 to 457.
Retaliatory attacks
The report specifies that more than half of those affected by the overall sub-national violence were caught up in revenge attacks related to the ongoing dispute between Dinka Twic Mayardit in Warrap and Dinka Ngok communities in Abyei region.
UNMISS is doing everything it can to prevent violence and build peace in the affected areas, but urgent intervention by authorities at national, state and local levels is needed to resolve underlying grievances and build peace, said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.
The report also revealed a nearly 55 percent increase in kidnapping victims, from 65 to 100, mostly men and boys.
Also, 104 victims were subjected to sexual violence. Of this number, 63, including 12 minors, have experienced conflict-related sexual violence. 41 others, mostly girls and women, have suffered sexual and gender-based violence.
UNMISS said that although this represented a 20 percent drop in casualties compared to the previous quarter, sexual and gender-based violence remained among the most critical threats.
The UN chief is deeply concerned about the worsening situation across Myanmar
General Secretary is deeply disturbed from the worsening situation and escalation of the conflict in Myanmar, his deputy spokesman said in a statement issued on Monday.
It condemns all forms of violence and reiterates its call for the protection of civilians, including aid workers, in accordance with international humanitarian law, forcessation of hostilities and humanitarian access, said Farhan Haq.
An escalation of fighting in Rakhine state between forces of the military regime – which overthrew the democratically elected government in February 2021 – and separatist and independent militias is fueling a new wave of displacement.
It is also exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and discrimination.
The General Secretary calls on all parties to prevent further incitement of communal tensions, said Mr. Haq.
He is alarmed by reports of continued airstrikes by the military, including today in the town of Minbya, which are said to have killed and wounded many civilians. He is concerned by reports of detention and forced recruitment of young people, including Rohingya, and the potential impact of forced recruitment on human rights and the social fabric of communities in Myanmar.
Mr. Guterres also called for sustained international and regional attention to the Myanmar crisis.
Addressing the root causes of systemic discrimination in Myanmar and seeking accountability for serious violations of international law will be essential to any lasting resolution to the crisis.
Meanwhile, the UN is committed to staying and offering Myanmar, including the ASEAN regional bloc, the achievement of lasting peace.
Pandemic treaty agreement enters final round of negotiations
The head of the UN health agency called on the international community on Monday not to miss the chance to sign the so-called Pandemic Treaty.
We cannot forget the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic and the painful lessons it taught us all, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as he called on member states not to forget the at least seven million people who died during coronavirus emergency.
Countries gathered at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva have begun a nine-day negotiating marathon towards the finalization of a draft agreement.
Tedros told delegations that the potential benefit of the treaty cannot be measured and will last for generations.
But media reports have indicated that potential obstacles to a deal include concerns among low- and middle-income countries that they may not be sufficiently compensated for working with drugmakers, nor given enough technical knowledge to produce the medicines themselves.
|
