Haiti: The grave crisis calls for international condemnation and lasting solutions





Following the spiral of violence that erupted after armed gangs seized control of the capital, Port-au-Prince and other areas of the country in an attempt to force the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Amnesty International expresses its concern at the reported atrocities. , and asks the international community to address the situation in the country from a human rights perspective. This crisis is the result of decades of political instability, extreme poverty, natural disasters, the weakening of state institutions and the lack of real commitment from the international community, which have left the population vulnerable to violence. Military solutions and external interventions have failed to address the root causes of the crisis and, far from leading to lasting stability, they have left a lasting legacy of human rights violations and impunity, said Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International. The scenes of violence that this crisis has left us are terrible. Criminal gangs that are spreading terror must know that the gravity of their actions brings with it responsibility and that they can be prosecuted for crimes under international law and serious violations of human rights. The suffering of so many people cannot go unpunished. Haiti is plunged into a serious humanitarian, political and security crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Mose in 2021 and the subsequent strengthening of criminal gangs that now dominate a significant part of the territory and have access to key infrastructures such as ports and airports. In early March, one of these gangs orchestrated the escape of more than 3600 prisoners and a wave of terror broke out in some areas of the country, leading to Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation. The escalation of violence has recently reached ALARMING levels, with reports of dozens of deaths, kidnappings, sexual violence against women and girls, and forced displacement of more than 35,000 people as of early 2024.. The international community must provide immediate humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of those displaced and affected by the violence Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International Amnesty International strongly condemns the violence inflicted and emphasizes the importance of addressing the crisis from a human rights perspective, with a non-racist and gender-sensitive approach, relying on the leadership of Haitian society to find possible solutions and to prevent any actions that may further harm the population. Amnesty International recalls this armed non-state actors which act as de facto authorities, with control over territories and populations, as well as organizational capacity, also have human rights obligations. The organization calls on the international community to carefully monitor and document potential crimes under international law and human rights violations being committed in the country, in order to ensure compliance with international law and, where appropriate, prosecute those suspected of criminal liability. Amnesty International once again calls on all countries in the Americas, and in particular the governments of the United States and the Dominican Republic, to end racist policies and practices and ensure that Haitian nationals are not turned back at the border and have access in a fair and effective asylum procedure. States should suspend returns to Haiti, as conditions in the country are putting the lives and safety of Haitian nationals at risk. The international community must provide immediate humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of those displaced and affected by the violence. We can only begin building a lasting solution for Haiti through an approach that prioritizes dialogue with civil society and key political actors, leadership from affected communities and an international response focused on respecting human rights, said Ana Picker.

