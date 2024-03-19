



MIAMI – Miami International Airport is flying high this year. According to the airport, passenger growth is off to its fastest start ever this year and is expected to continue through the end of the month. From the beginning of the year until March 16, about 12.3 million passengers have passed through the airport terminals. This is one million more travelers compared to the same period last year, an increase of 9.6 percent. Since spring break began at colleges across Florida and the East Coast on March 1, MIA travel has also increased 9 percent year-over-year. This upward trend is expected to continue for the rest of March because Miami-Dade grade schools begin spring break on March 22 and many people will be catching flights for the Easter weekend at the end of the month. The airport expects to average more than 170,000 passengers per day for the rest of March. If you have a trip ahead, they have some helpful tips to make the process smoother. Arrive at the airport three hours before your flight to give yourself enough time for parking, airline check-in and the security screening process. Also, check in with the airline before you get to the airport. If your flight is delayed, be patient with airline employees as they work to reschedule your flight. A little kindness and understanding goes a long way. Flight ready Essential items such as medication, travel documents, a phone charger and a change of clothes should be packed in your checked baggage instead of checked baggage in case your flight is delayed and you are unable to retrieve your checked bag quickly. Wear easy-to-move shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, and avoid accessories that look like guns and other prohibited items so you don't have any trouble with TSA screening. Find the fastest TSA checkpoint for your flight MIA updates in real time at the time of waiting at the Internet roadblocks. When it comes to parking, you'll find half-price rates at the airport terminal economic park and ride a lot. If you're waiting for someone to arrive, the airport has a mobile waiting area with 60 free parking spaces. Located just off LeJeune Street and RW 31st NW, accessible from LeJeune Street going north or south. The airport said while D Skytrain Contest remains out of service until the end of March, courtesy cart service is available from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For assistance, ask for one of the 10 courtesy pickup stations throughout Concourse D. Envoy Air is also operating a shuttle bus with stops at gates D10 and D60 from 9am to 2pm Passengers requiring wheelchair assistance should contact their airline prior to flight. More from CBS News John MacLauchlan John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

