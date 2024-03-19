The IOC excludes Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics ceremony

GENEVA (AP) Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to take part in the traditional parade at the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, the IOC said Tuesday.

The opening ceremony on July 26 will see thousands of athletes travel by boat down the Seine River for several miles (kilometres) towards the Eiffel Tower, instead of the normal parade of teams inside a stadium.

The International Olympic Committee said athletes from Russia and Belarus, who have been approved to compete in the Olympics as neutrals, will only have one chance to experience the event by watching from up close on the river.

The IOC decision follows The International Paralympic Committee which two weeks ago announced a ban for its opening ceremony in Paris on August 28.

Russia and Belarus are banned from team sports at the Olympics because of the war in Ukraine, and the IOC has established a two-step verification procedure for individual athletes from those countries to be granted neutral status. These athletes must first be approved by their individual sport's governing body and then by a review panel appointed by the IOC.

Neutral athletes must not have publicly supported the occupation of Ukraine, or be affiliated with military or state security agencies. It is unclear whether membership of a Russian military sports club, such as CSKA, will be grounds for denial of neutral status.

The IOC said on Tuesday it expects around 36 neutral athletes with Russian passports and 22 with Belarusian passports to qualify for the Paris Games.

A decision on whether those athletes will be allowed to participate in the Aug. 11 closing ceremony will be made at a later stage, the IOC said.

Any medals won by neutral athletes will not count as a collective group in the overall medal table.

The IOC also revealed details of the jade green replacement flag to be used for neutral athletes at the medal ceremonies, where a specially written hymn without lyrics will be played.

In another source of tension between Olympic leaders and Russian sport, the IOC ruled on Tuesday that the International Boxing Association led by Kremlin-backed Umar Kremlev will not be involved in organizing matches for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The IOC also threatened to drop boxing from the Los Angeles schedule in what appeared to be a challenge to national federations around the world to distance themselves from the IBA and the Kremlin.

The IOC withdrew IBA recognition last year and the body was not allowed to participate in organizing boxing at the previous Tokyo or Paris Olympics. But the Kremlin has further angered the IOC with confrontational comments and support for the rival Friendly Games scheduled for Russia in September.

“Unless we have a new boxing body to work in partnership with the IOC, we will not be able to have boxing on the (Los Angeles) schedule,” the Olympic body said.

Leaving Russia

Two Russian athletes who have changed national team qualification in different countries had these moves approved by the IOC.

Swimmer Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, a two-time European silver medalist in the distance freestyle, is eligible to represent France at the Olympics, and Greco-Roman wrestler Aleksandr Komarov can compete for Serbia. He won the European Championship this year.

GUATEMALA RESTORED

The IOC eased a suspension imposed 18 months ago on Guatemala's national Olympic body over alleged government interference.

The IOC cited the athletes' interest as a reason for temporarily lifting the ban, which should clear the way for Guatemalan athletes to compete in Paris with their own flag, anthem and team name.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arvalo came to Switzerland for talks with the IOC last month.

