Thank you, Renee. Good morning, everyone, and good afternoon and good evening to those joining the Internet from around the world. It is a pleasure to be here with all of you reflecting on the dynamic contributions that the three anti-corruption democracy groups have made to the Democracy Summit. As someone who has been involved with the Summit since its earliest days, first leading the US planning team and most recently as a partner and participant under the leadership of the Republic of Korea over the past year, I am very proud to see how the groups are received. turned off. They embody the ideals we had in mind when we started this process three years ago, bringing together bright minds from all sectors and around the world to tackle some of the toughest challenges and most exciting opportunities facing democracies. They have created networks to support mutual learning and, most importantly, to encourage each other towards concrete action.

Corruption is an attack on the very legitimacy of governments, causing a rift between citizens and the state that authoritarians and violent extremists can exploit. It's a troubling problem that often lurks in the shadows and operates under layers of secrecy. It distorts incentive structures so that those who engage in corrupt acts often have significant resources to entrench the systems that allow them to profit from their wrongdoing. At the same time, corruption can deny resources to those institutions that work to expose and pursue accountability for corrupt acts. And so, the fight against corruption will not be won by governments and anti-corruption authorities alone, civil society and youth leaders among them have a critical role to play.

The main theme of this year's Summit – Democracy for Future Generations is particularly prominent because young people know that corruption will bankrupt their future. This is why young people are at the forefront of pushing us all to be more transparent, accountable and responsive to public needs. Civil society and young people know very well the impact of corruption on their daily lives and they are a thriving hotbed of new ideas in the fight against corruption.

The Biden administration has made it clear from day one that we simply cannot deliver for our people and all people, including young people, without fighting global corruption. Democratic governance depends on the trust and participation of citizens and their trust in the electoral process, and few things poison trust in government more than corruption. Furthermore, corruption disproportionately affects underrepresented and marginalized groups, so fighting corruption creates more pathways for fair and equitable access to resources and opportunities. Thankfully, this trio of bands certainly hasn't shied away from such sticky challenges.

First, the group led by the Government of Bulgaria, the Basel Institute on Governance and the Center for the Study of Democracy focused on anti-corruption policies as an aid to national security, a proposition the United States strongly supports. When corrupt actors undermine domestic stability or foreign states choose to weaponize existing corruption to advance their foreign policy objectives, the best antidote is to promote transparency and fairness, adopt good and responsive governance, and expose and fighting corruption. Doing so not only protects our systems, but pushes back authoritarian or criminal actors who seek to reshape countries or even the world order to their advantage.

Second, the government of Moldova, the Basel Institute and the group led by Transparency International strengthened international cooperation to fight corruption, another absolutely key priority. Corruption does not respect national borders, so our solutions must also cross borders. We need to learn from each other, share information and experiences and work together to trace the proceeds of corruption and enhance asset recovery. Building on the successful Global Asset Recovery Forum in 2017, last year the United States and partners launched the GFAR Action Series to bring law enforcement practitioners together to advance cross-border asset recovery cases involving eight countries priority. In December, the GFAR Action Series brought together practitioners from 20 jurisdictions for over 50 bilateral issue coordination meetings during the UNCAC Conference of States Parties. We look forward to seeing further progress this year and beyond.

Third and finally, the United States has been proud to lead, along with the Brookings Institution and the Open Government Partnership, a group that promotes financial transparency and integrity. We know a thing or two about how corrupt actors operate. First, we know that they often abuse public procurement processes to over-deliver and under-deliver. Their next step is to move their ill-gotten gains through the dark layers of shell companies and other corporate vehicles. The third step relies on networks of cooperating professional service providers to move and launder the proceeds of their corrupt acts, allowing them to freely enjoy the proceeds of their crimes wherever they choose. So we decided to use what we've learned to break this process down at every stage.

The FTI Group, as we call it, established three focus areas from the outset: procurement transparency, beneficial ownership reform, and tackling the enablers of corruption. Over the past year and a half, the group has raised the conversation in each of these three areas, bringing together dozens of representatives of governments and organizations from civil society, academia and industry to discuss and share lessons learned and challenges. We have also created guidance documents summarizing key findings, highlighting useful resources and providing practical considerations for governments seeking to undertake each of these areas of reform. These toolkits highlight opportunities to work together with civil society to promote transparency, accountability and higher standards of integrity. I would encourage you to consult these output documents as a component of our ongoing effort to learn from and build on each other's work.

The work accomplished by these three groups directly informs our efforts in other forums. Specifically for the FTI group, we have decided to fully integrate its work in other countries such as the OGP, the UNCAC Conference of States Parties and regional multilateral bodies, to build international consensus among a wider audience and to support our partners around the world to build the capacity and systems they need to develop effective beneficial ownership registries, create effective procurement processes that maximize service delivery to citizens and reduce opportunities for corruption, and understand and begin to address the issue of enablers of corruption.

We are clear about the mountain of work still to be done in each of the three groups, and on the part of the US government, we are committed to maintaining it. We will continue to climb that mountain and claw at the foundation that corrupt actors use to fund their evil deeds. We have also made financial transparency and integrity a key component of US engagement in other bodies. In particular, the United States is honored to serve as president of the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, where we have prioritized FTI issues for our two-year term as president. We are also advancing FTI themes through our support for the OECD's Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, and through our partnership with IT in the International Anti-Corruption Conference series.