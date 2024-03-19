Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality, has released the following statement in honor of Two-Spirit and Indigenous 2SLQBTQIA+ Celebration and Awareness Day:

“Today is 2SLQBTQIA+ Two-Spirit and Indigenous Celebration and Awareness Day, a day for people to celebrate two-spirited, trans and non-binary Indigenous people, their families and supporters.

“This annual day of awareness coincides with the vernal equinox when there is an even balance between the long, cold winter and the warmth of summer. This is important because the spring equinox is considered to be a time of profound change and celebration of new beginnings and signals a time of rebirth, equality and radiance.

“I want to acknowledge the importance of confronting shame-based colonial narratives about queer sexuality, gender identity and expression that cause homophobia, transphobia and discrimination.

“We must all appreciate and recognize the liberating stories of Two Spirit journeys of recovery and revival that give us all hope for meaningful change.

“Two-Spirit and Indigenous 2SLQBTQIA+ day of celebration and awareness, like the spring equinox, is a time of renewal, warmth and love. It is a time to honor the space for all people with Two-Spirit and to reaffirm our commitment to continue working to support Indigenous-led pathways to inclusion, equality and safety.

“I encourage all British Columbians to join me in recognizing the 2SLQBTQIA+ Two-Spirit and Indigenous Awareness and Celebration Day and the important voices of Two-Spirit Elders, knowledge keepers and community members in raising awareness and leading to all of us in celebration of rich culture. different identities and unique perspectives of people with two souls.”