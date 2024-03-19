Lots of activities for children and families this Easter in Solihull!





Solihull Council's Holiday Activities and Food Program (HAF) will continue again this Easter, with nearly 30 providers offering a wide range of activities for children and families in 33 borough venues. Children and parents/carers who receive free school meal benefits can book free activities. With a meal also provided at no cost to children and to children and parents/guardians for family activities. While many activities are also available at great value prices for children who don't qualify. Computer and technology based sessions can be booked in addition to arts and crafts, cooking and swimming, plus a wide range of sports including ball and darts or some more popular ones like tennis, football, hockey and netball. Family activities are once again available at Tudor Grange Leisure Center and North Solihull Sports Centre, with swimming, badminton and table tennis sessions on various dates from 23rd March to 7th April. With tennis and Active Antz soft play (under 5s) also at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre. Ice skating for children and families as well as ice skating lessons are available at Planet Ice Solihull. For the first time, teenagers will be able to access ice skating without the participation of a parent or guardian, available to 13- to 16-year-olds qualified by the HAF. Castle Bromwich Hall Gardens are offering free family access to the gardens throughout the Easter holiday period for HAF families. Councilor Wazma Qais, Cabinet Member for Communities and Leisure, Solihull Councilsaid: From children's activities to family-oriented sessions, the HAF Easter program offers free activities and a free meal to all Solihull residents who are eligible for free school meals benefits. We have a number of new providers for the Easter holiday period which further expands the number of locations hosting activities for Solihull families. Many can also be accessed by children and families who don't qualify, at prices that offer great value. We also have a varied range of fun, family sessions at Tudor Grange Leisure Center and North Solihull Sports Centre. These, in addition to activities at Planet Ice Solihull and entry to Castle Bromwich Hall Gardens, give parents and carers of eligible families free access to a range of facilities. A truly comprehensive range of activities are available to our residents this Easter. See what's on offer? Check availability and book activities this Easter: Activities for children – https://edportals.solihull.gov.uk/Synergy/Live/SynergyWeb/Solihull_FSD/HAF2023.aspx Family activities – https://edportals.solihull.gov.uk/Synergy/Live/SynergyWeb/Solihull_FSD/Enquiries/Search.aspx?searchID=93 Everyone's active sessions at Tudor Grange Leisure Center and North Solihull Sports Center require advanced registration if you have not previously registered. Places are limited for each session, book soon to avoid disappointment. For families not eligible for family funded activities, prices and sessions can be viewed by selecting your preferred center https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/ Ice planet – skating sessions – teenagers aged 13 to 16 years Bromwich Castle Hall Gardens HAF Family Pass in Kindergarten https://edportals.solihull.gov.uk/Synergy/Live/SynergyWeb/Solihull_FSD/Enquiries/Search.aspx?BX=AlewRdp25HA%3D&AY=KnNxFJthubc%3D SEND/Activities with additional needs – https://edportals.solihull.gov.uk/Synergy/Live/SynergyWeb/Solihull_FSD/Enquiries/Search.aspx?searchID=29

