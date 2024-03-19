BBC News Persian celebrates Nowruz with a televised gala





BBC News Persian is celebrating Nowruz, the spring equinox festival, marking the start of the new year in Iran and Afghanistan with a TV spectacular. The program will begin at 02:30 GMT on Wednesday March 20, about half an hour before this year's vernal equinox. Nowruz has been celebrated by various communities for more than thousands of years in West and Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea region and the Balkans, and South Asia. It is the most important annual holiday in Iran and is shared by Iranians of different ethnicities, languages ​​and religious beliefs. Recorded in front of 120 guests in the iconic Radio Theater at BBC Broadcasting House in London, the show features a musical medley performed by nine renowned singers and performers from Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, along with 35 other musicians. . BBC News Persian television audiences are treated to exclusive premieres of four beautiful Persian song compositions. Most of the artists and performers at the gala are women from different backgrounds and countries. These include young pop star Emma and Hoora, the first female performer from Iran's remote Sistan and Balochistan region. The BBC's Nowruz celebration also features an appearance by legendary Iranian actor Alireza Mojallal, known for his roles of historical characters. As part of the special, viewers will also be treated to a cooking show judged by Iranian chef-influencer Alireza Sarraf, as three Iranian celebrities join three Persian BBC News reporters to compete in cooking a traditional Nowruz meal. Famous Iranian comedian Borzou Arjmand will bring festive laughter to the cooking competition. The Nowruz show will be available to watch on BBC Persian TV at 02:30 GMT on Wednesday 20 March 2024, and on the BBC News Persian YouTube channel, with clips shared on BBC Persian social media platforms News including Instagram, Facebook, Telegram. , and X. BBC News Persian is part of the BBC World Service. LN2

