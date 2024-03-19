The province supports more school improvements





Schools across BC will have a boost now that there is more funding for improvements. “I'm proud of the work our government continues to do, making historic investments in improving schools across BC,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As we support school districts to undertake school renovations and add infrastructure, we are ensuring our children have clean, safe and modern places to learn and grow.” As part of Budget 2024, the Province is providing $291.9 million for school maintenance projects. This is an investment to help schools make schools more energy efficient, climate resilient and better able to support their school communities. School food programs developed through the Province's Feeding Futures funding will receive $5 million per year to create, improve or expand infrastructure through projects, such as food delivery vans and kitchen improvements, including electrical upgrades and purchasing of commercial kitchen equipment. The province is also providing approximately $23.8 million to school districts for the purchase of school buses, of which $9 million has been allocated for the purchase of electric school buses. Ninety-two electric school buses are operating in school districts across British Columbia, supporting the Province of CleanBC's goals for public sector organizations to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vehicle fleets by 40% by 2030. To help reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency in BC schools, the Ministry of Education and Child Care is providing up to $26.8 million for energy and electrical upgrades to 51 school districts through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program. Upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems under this program will allow schools to be more energy efficient, making schools safer for students and staff during adverse weather conditions. the weather. Part of this funding has been set aside for new projects such as charging stations for electric buses. To ensure that systems improvements can last for many years, an additional $5.4 million has been added to the School Improvement Program. About $70 million will be available for repair and maintenance projects that extend the life of schools. “Boards of education welcome the province's commitment to making schools more energy efficient and climate resilient,” said Carolyn Broady, president of the BC Association of School Administrators. “These improvements will benefit students across British Columbia and contribute to our collective efforts in addressing climate change. The boards appreciate receiving funding through the annual school facilities and maintenance grant and will continue to support future investments in our public schools.” The province is increasing the annual facilities grant by an additional $3.1 million for routine repairs throughout the year. To keep schools safe and functioning, $150.2 million is also available to districts to address maintenance needs as well as other improvements, such as replacing playground equipment or increasing safety in traffic. The Province's continued investment in school maintenance projects helps students learn in safe, modern and well-maintained schools. Since September 2017, the BC government has provided more than $4 billion for new and upgraded schools, and land acquisition for new schools across the province, resulting in 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer sites. safety in BC schools. Budget 2024 includes a record $3.75 billion in school capital investment over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land acquisition for new schools. Learn more: A backgrounder follows on provincial funding programs in support of BC public schools for 2024-25. For background on the minor capital projects approved for 2024-25, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Minor_Capital_Projects_2024-25.pdf

