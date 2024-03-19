Big news: eXpcon International is coming to Lisbon, Portugal





First International eXp Realty Conference Welcomes Agents from Around the World to Network, Unlock Growth and Innovate For the first time, eXp Realty is taking its popular in-person agent conference outside of North America and holding its inaugural eXpcon International event on June 4-6, 2024, at the InterContinental Lisbon Hotel in the stunning city of Lisbon, Portugal. > Register here for eXpcon International 2024 Momentum is already building for this three-day conference where agents can participate in cross-cultural collaboration, knowledge sharing and forward-thinking discussions that will shape the future of eXps' international footprint. Bringing together experts and thought leaders from eXp Realty's 22 markets spanning 7 continents, this exciting panel of industry experts and exclusive training sessions promise valuable insights and practical advice that agents can immediately apply to their businesses. theirs. Ticket information eXpcon International 2024 ticket prices start at 299 for general admission and a VIP level ticket is available for 499. VIP entry includes: Access to the EXPO hall, welcome reception and evening social events
All general sessions, learning and networking
Seats reserved in ALL sessions
Exclusive VIP reception with leadership
General admission includes: Access to the EXPO hall, welcome reception and evening social events
All general sessions, learning and networking

All general sessions, learning and networking

Seats reserved in ALL sessions

Exclusive VIP reception with leadership

General admission includes: Access to the EXPO hall, welcome reception and evening social events

All general sessions, learning and networking

eXpcon International promises eXp agents an incredible opportunity for growth Learn from the best in the business as eXpcon International 2024 brings together the best industry experts to help agents elevate their careers. Engage with renowned speakers, thought leaders and successful real estate professionals who will share their knowledge, strategies and secrets to success. Collaborate with colleagues, gain new perspectives and contribute to a collective understanding of real estate challenges and opportunities on a global scale. Book your hotel room now Hotel InterContinental Lisbon is the host hotel for eXpcon International 2024 and the venue where the event will take place. > Reserve a room for eXpcon International 2024 Have questions about eXpcon International? Read on FAQ.

