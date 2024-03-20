The smoke-free generation one step closer as Bill introduced

The Bill will deliver on the Prime Minister's commitment to create a smoke-free generation, saving thousands of lives and billions of pounds for the NHS.

New powers to restrict vaping flavours, packaging and changing how vapes are displayed in shops to protect children.

On-site fines will be imposed to curb the sale of tobacco and vaping products to minors

A new bill to protect future generations across the UK from the harmful effects of smoking and build a better future for our children will be introduced in Parliament today (Wednesday 20 March ).

Smoking is the UK's biggest preventable killer and costs the NHS and the economy around £17 billion a year. It is very problematic, with 4 in 5 smokers starting before the age of 20 and remaining addicted throughout their lives. This puts huge pressure on the NHS, with someone being admitted to hospital with a smoking-related condition almost every minute in England.

Under the Tobacco and Vapes bill introduced today, children who turn 15 this year or younger will never be able to legally be sold tobacco. This will ensure future generations are protected from the harmful effects of smoking and save thousands of lives as well as billions of pounds for the NHS.

Importantly, creating a smoke-free generation will help raise the UK's profile, as smoking is one of the most significant and preventable drivers of inequalities in health outcomes.

Smoking itself will not be criminalized and our phased approach means that anyone who can legally buy tobacco now will not be prevented from doing so in the future.

In response to the huge increase in the number of children using vapes, the bill will also introduce new powers to restrict vape flavors and packaging that are deliberately marketed to children. The powers will also allow the government to change the way vaping is displayed in shops, moving it out of children's sight and away from products that appeal to them, such as sweets.

The long-term health effects of vaping are unknown, and the nicotine contained within them can be highly addictive, with withdrawal sometimes causing anxiety, concentration problems and headaches. While vaping can play a role in helping adult smokers quit, children should never smoke.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

If we want to build a better future for our children, we must address the single largest completely preventable cause of disease, disability and death: smoking. That's why, alongside new measures to curb the alarming rise in youth vaping, we're delivering on our commitment to create a smoke-free generation and stop our children from becoming addicted to harmful cigarettes and tobacco products. other nicotine. This important change will save thousands of lives and billions of pounds for our NHS, freeing up new resources that can be spent on improving outcomes for patients across the UK.

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said:

Smoking kills. It claims around 80,000 lives in the UK each year and causes one in four cancer-related deaths. It is therefore only right that we take strong action to protect future generations from these harmful products. Today is an important milestone, representing the single largest preventable health policy in a generation with a first-of-its-kind bill aimed at preventing our children and youth from falling prey to nicotine addiction throughout life. This landmark legislation will ensure that generations to come will have healthier lives, freeing up NHS capacity by removing the enormous pressure caused by smoking-related diseases.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said:

Smoking causes lifelong harm. This includes stillbirth, asthma, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 15 different types of cancer, stroke and dementia. If passed this will be a major public health measure that reduces disease, disability and premature death for children today and future generations.

Deborah Arnott, Chief Executive of Action on Tobacco and Health, said,

Groundbreaking legislation brought before parliament today sets out a path towards the eradication of tobacco in the UK. Every day 350 young people between the ages of 18 and 25 start smoking regularly, risking a lifetime of addiction, disease, disability and premature death. Smoking is the silent killer hiding in plain sight, killing more people than COVID at the height of the pandemic. The end of this scourge on society cannot come soon enough.

Dr Ian Walker, Executive Director of Policy for Cancer Research UK, said:

This legislation positions the UK as a world leader in the fight against smoking. Raising the selling age for tobacco products has strong public support and is the boldest prevention measure in years. Nothing would have a greater impact on reducing the number of preventable deaths in the UK than ending smoking. We call on all deputies to vote in favor of this draft law and to have it approved as soon as possible.

Dr Camilla Kingdon, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said:

The introduction of the tobacco and vape bill is an important day for children's health. As paediatricians, reducing harm to children and young people is at the heart of our work. Smoking remains the single biggest cause of preventable disease and illness in the UK. Stopping children and young people from starting to smoke will reduce their chance of developing preventable diseases later in life and reducing the impact of secondhand smoke on pregnant women and children will also be a key outcome. I strongly urge MPs to use the important responsibility they have and support this bill to protect the health of our children and our nations.

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said:

We look forward to supporting retailers in implementing the new era of tobacco sales legislation and future vaping regulations. It is important that the legislation works in the same way across the UK as this will help ensure clarity and consistency for customers. Retailers will endeavor to ensure that they comply with the new regulations in due course.

Under the bill, the powers of enforcement officers will also be strengthened with fines instead of 100 to uphold the new laws and to clamp down on the sale of tobacco and vapor products to minors. This is based on a maximum fine of 2,500 that local authorities can already impose. It will also no longer be legal to give away free vape samples to under 18s.

Furthermore, the government has pledged to stop the sale and supply of disposable heat from April 2025 under special environmental legislation. Disposable devices have been a major driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping, with the proportion of 11- to 17-year-old vapers using disposable devices increasing almost ninefold in the past 2 years.

The government has already announced funding to support smokers to quit with £70 million for local stop smoking services. The Exchange to Stop scheme, for example, offers free access to vaping kits along with behavioral support to help adult smokers quit and improve health outcomes.