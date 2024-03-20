The repressive criminal code project destroys the illusions of reform in Saudi Arabia

A leaked draft of Saudi Arabia's first written criminal code falls woefully short of universal human rights standards and exposes the hypocrisy behind Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's promises to position his government as progressive and inclusive, Amnesty International said. in a new report released today. Saudi authorities have not shared the draft criminal code for consultation with independent civil society, but a number of Saudi legal experts have confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft.

report, Manifesto for repression, analyzes the leaked draft code, revealing how instead of improving the country's dismal human rights record as part of the crown princes' reformist agenda, it contravenes international law and codifies existing repressive practices into written law. The draft code penalizes the rights to freedom of expression, thought and religion and does not protect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. It criminalizes illicit consensual sex, homosexuality and abortion and fails to protect women and girls from gender-based violence. The draft also codifies the use of the death penalty as one of the capital punishments and continues to allow corporal punishment such as flogging. The report also highlights recent cases of repression of dissidents, illustrating the dangers of adopting the draft as is.

The lack of a written criminal code has long led to systematic violations and injustice in Saudi Arabia. The first written criminal code could be a crucial opportunity for Saudi authorities to transform their abusive criminal justice system into one that respects human rights. However, our analysis of the leaked draft code reveals that it is essentially a manifesto for repression that would entrench human rights violations and suppress freedoms, said Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International.

As it stands, the draft code shatters the illusion that the Crown Prince is pursuing a truly reformist agenda. Saudi Arabia is at a critical juncture: with a draft penal code currently under legislative review, the authorities still have a chance to demonstrate to the world that their promises of reform are more than empty promises. They should urgently consult with independent civil society experts and amend the draft code to ensure it complies with international standards and re-evaluate existing laws to protect human rights.

Alongside its report, Amnesty International is today launching a global campaign to demand the release of individuals unjustly imprisoned or sentenced to death for exercising their rights to freedom of expression as part of the authorities' repressive crackdown.

Amnesty International's global campaign aims to build international pressure for human rights reforms by exposing the grim truth behind Saudi Arabia's efforts to clean up its international image. The campaign will highlight shocking cases of those who have been unjustly imprisoned or face the death penalty simply for peacefully expressing their views. We will expose the chilling consequences of the country's repressive crackdown and raise the pressure on key Saudi allies to push for real reform, Agnes Callamard said.

The draft criminal code first revealed online in July 2022 was drafted in secret and is being reviewed without allowing dialogue with independent civil society and experts. Saudi Arabian authorities have not shared the draft criminal code with independent civil society experts, nor have they published the draft. However, a number of Saudi legal experts, including a member of the bar association and two Saudi law firms shared and publicly commented on the 2022 draft, confirming its authenticity.

The organization wrote to the Saudi Arabian Council of Ministers and the Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission to share Amnesty International's analysis along with questions about the draft penal code. On February 4, the Saudi Commission for Human Rights responded by denying the authenticity of the drafts and stating that a draft code is currently undergoing legislative review. Amnesty International invites the Saudi authorities to release the latest version of the draft for independent feedback from civil society.

Amnesty International's report analyzes the leaked 116-page draft criminal code, examining its alignment with international human rights law and its potential to perpetuate existing human rights abuses. The report is based on a decade of human rights documentation of Saudi authorities cracking down on the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, the use of torture and other ill-treatment, and the death penalty, as well as interviews with experts familiar with the Saudis. The Legislative Landscape of Arabia.

Amnesty International notes that the draft penal code only covers discretionary crimes (tazir crimes), for which punishments are not specified in sharia law, and does not codify crimes that have prescribed punishments under sharia (known as hadd or qisas crimes). , continuing to give judges broad discretion in determining whether the evidentiary threshold has been met.

Criminalized freedoms

Over the past decade, Saudi authorities have severely restricted freedom of expression, targeting a wide range of dissenting voices from human rights defenders to journalists and including clerics and women's rights activists through imprisonment, exile or paroles, which include a travel ban. Authorities have used anti-terrorism and anti-cybercrime provisions to silence critical expression and independent thought. In a horrific case, Salma al-Shehab, a PhD student and mother of two, is now serving 27 years in prison for supporting women's rights on X (formerly Twitter).

In an ongoing case, Manahel al-Otaibi, a fitness instructor, blogger and human rights defender who has been forcibly disappeared since November 2023, awaits trial before the Specialized Criminal Court, Saudi Arabia's notorious anti-terrorism court , for posting photos of her without an abaya (a traditional robe) and for content protesting Saudi Arabia's repressive male guardianship laws.

The draft criminal code would reinforce these repressive measures by criminalizing defamation, insults and questioning the judiciary in vague terms, risking further encroachment on individual liberties and perpetuating the crackdown on dissent.

The draft penal code also penalizes illegal consensual sexual relations, consensual sexual relations between two men, the commission of indecent acts and impersonations.[ing] another sex through his dress and appearance. Such provisions would allow the persecution and harassment of members of the LGBTI community. While Amnesty International has documented cases of individuals convicted of these acts, these prosecutions and sentences were at the discretion of the judge and are not codified as criminal acts in existing Saudi legislation. The punishments related to these acts in the draft criminal code are more severe than the punishments handed down by judges today.

In the absence of a penal code in Saudi Arabia, judges currently use their own interpretation of Islamic law (Sharia) and jurisprudence to determine what constitutes a crime and to impose penalties. Such practices allow judges wide discretion in adjudicating cases and leave crimes and punishments vaguely defined, in violation of international human rights law.

The draft code perpetuates gender-based violence

For years, women and girls in Saudi Arabia have faced rampant discrimination, in law and practice, with domestic legislation inadequate to protect them from gender-based violence. Alarmingly, the draft code does not allow for the prosecution of individuals who commit acts in the name of honor, which may include assault or murder. This new provision will effectively grant abusers immunity in flagrant violations of international law.

The bill also provides an overly broad and vague definition of harassment and does not recognize spousal rape as a crime.

Codification of the use of the death penalty

Despite Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's promises to limit the death penalty to the most serious crimes as dictated by sharia law, there has been a horrific increase in executions under his rule, including one of the largest mass executions in decades. end of 81 people in March 2022.

Saudi Arabia's draft Penal Code codifies the death penalty as a primary punishment for a range of crimes, ranging from murder to rape to non-violent offenses such as desertion and blasphemy, in violation of international law. The draft code allows child offenders to be executed for certain crimes and sets the age of criminal responsibility at an unusually low seven years. The Committee on the Rights of the Child, to which Saudi Arabia is a party, recommends that the minimum age of criminal responsibility be no lower than 12 years.

The draft code also continues to allow regressive corporal punishment, which can include flogging and amputation of hands, for crimes such as adultery and theft. Corporal punishment is a form of torture and other ill-treatment and is prohibited under international law.

It is vital that the UN Human Rights Council establishes a mechanism to monitor the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia so that the Saudi authorities do not continue to cover up the horrific reality of their repression by buying silence. of the world and spreading an image of progress and glamor to the world with their expensive PR machine, said Agnes Callamard.