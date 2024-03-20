Youngsters who break new smoking ban face on-the-spot fines in UK | Tobacco industry

Powers to issue 100 fines on the spot will be given to council officers enforcing a landmark law to stop future generations from smoking, which Rishi Sunak has hailed as a chance to save thousands of lives and billions of pounds.

The Prime Minister's plan will raise the legal smoking age by one year every year across the UK, so that eventually no one will be able to buy tobacco.

Children turning 15 this year, or younger, will be banned from being sold tobacco under the Tobacco and Vaping Bill, which will be introduced on Wednesday despite warnings of opposition from some Tory MPs.

In a move likely to fuel further outrage, the bill will also strengthen the powers of council enforcement officers who monitor and investigate vendors, giving them the power to impose up to 100 fines for the new offence.

This is in addition to the maximum fine of 2,500 that local authorities can impose on shops and other traders. It will also be illegal to provide free vapor samples to under 18s.

If we want to build a better future for our children, we must address the single largest completely preventable cause of ill health, disability and death: smoking, Sunak said.

That's why, alongside new measures to curb the alarming rise in youth vaping, we're delivering on our commitment to create a smoke-free generation and stop our children from becoming addicted to harmful cigarettes and tobacco products. other nicotine.

This important change will save thousands of lives and billions of pounds for our NHS, freeing up new resources that can be spent on improving outcomes for patients across the UK.

Greg Smith, a Tory backer, said the extra powers for councils to issue fines risked angering key Tory voters such as small businesses.

We are a liberal party, or many of us are, and this is not a very liberal measure, he said. I would predict that there will be a significant bite. There may be over 80 MPs on the Conservative backbenches who oppose this.

I'm not a smoker, never have been, but I understand that this is about telling adults what they can and can't do. It will also put extra pressure on small businesses at a time when they are facing significant extra costs.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is among those who have already signaled they will oppose the plans. If a Conservative rebellion mounts, the bill could rely on Labor support to pass.

Downing Street announced the introduction of the bill by releasing statements from charities and the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty.

Smoking causes lifelong harm. This includes stillbirth, asthma, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 15 different types of cancer, stroke and dementia.

If passed this would be a major public health measure, reducing disease, disability and premature death for children today and future generations.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Tobacco and Health (Ash), described the legislation as innovative.

Smoking is the silent killer hiding in plain sight, killing more people than Covid at the height of the pandemic. The end of this scourge on society cannot come soon enough, she said.

The number of people who smoke has fallen dramatically over the past 50 years as a result of concerted government action, increased awareness of the dangers involved and the cost of smoking.

In 1974 across the UK, 46% of all adults smoked. But by last year this percentage had dropped to only 12.9%. Similarly, the proportion of 11-15-year-olds who smoke has fallen from 19% in 2000 to 3% in 2021.

However, around 350 young people aged 18-25 across the UK still start smoking regularly every day. according to an analysis for Ash by researchers at University College London published earlier this month.

The government has also pledged to ban the sale and supply of disposable heat from April 2025 under separate environmental legislation.