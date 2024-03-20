International
Youngsters who break new smoking ban face on-the-spot fines in UK | Tobacco industry
Powers to issue 100 fines on the spot will be given to council officers enforcing a landmark law to stop future generations from smoking, which Rishi Sunak has hailed as a chance to save thousands of lives and billions of pounds.
The Prime Minister's plan will raise the legal smoking age by one year every year across the UK, so that eventually no one will be able to buy tobacco.
Children turning 15 this year, or younger, will be banned from being sold tobacco under the Tobacco and Vaping Bill, which will be introduced on Wednesday despite warnings of opposition from some Tory MPs.
In a move likely to fuel further outrage, the bill will also strengthen the powers of council enforcement officers who monitor and investigate vendors, giving them the power to impose up to 100 fines for the new offence.
This is in addition to the maximum fine of 2,500 that local authorities can impose on shops and other traders. It will also be illegal to provide free vapor samples to under 18s.
If we want to build a better future for our children, we must address the single largest completely preventable cause of ill health, disability and death: smoking, Sunak said.
That's why, alongside new measures to curb the alarming rise in youth vaping, we're delivering on our commitment to create a smoke-free generation and stop our children from becoming addicted to harmful cigarettes and tobacco products. other nicotine.
This important change will save thousands of lives and billions of pounds for our NHS, freeing up new resources that can be spent on improving outcomes for patients across the UK.
Greg Smith, a Tory backer, said the extra powers for councils to issue fines risked angering key Tory voters such as small businesses.
We are a liberal party, or many of us are, and this is not a very liberal measure, he said. I would predict that there will be a significant bite. There may be over 80 MPs on the Conservative backbenches who oppose this.
I'm not a smoker, never have been, but I understand that this is about telling adults what they can and can't do. It will also put extra pressure on small businesses at a time when they are facing significant extra costs.
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is among those who have already signaled they will oppose the plans. If a Conservative rebellion mounts, the bill could rely on Labor support to pass.
Downing Street announced the introduction of the bill by releasing statements from charities and the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty.
Smoking causes lifelong harm. This includes stillbirth, asthma, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 15 different types of cancer, stroke and dementia.
If passed this would be a major public health measure, reducing disease, disability and premature death for children today and future generations.
Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Tobacco and Health (Ash), described the legislation as innovative.
Smoking is the silent killer hiding in plain sight, killing more people than Covid at the height of the pandemic. The end of this scourge on society cannot come soon enough, she said.
The number of people who smoke has fallen dramatically over the past 50 years as a result of concerted government action, increased awareness of the dangers involved and the cost of smoking.
In 1974 across the UK, 46% of all adults smoked. But by last year this percentage had dropped to only 12.9%. Similarly, the proportion of 11-15-year-olds who smoke has fallen from 19% in 2000 to 3% in 2021.
However, around 350 young people aged 18-25 across the UK still start smoking regularly every day. according to an analysis for Ash by researchers at University College London published earlier this month.
The government has also pledged to ban the sale and supply of disposable heat from April 2025 under separate environmental legislation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/mar/20/youngsters-who-break-new-smoking-ban-face-on-the-spot-fines
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Youngsters who break new smoking ban face on-the-spot fines in UK | Tobacco industry
- Infant syphilis cases are on the rise. Illinois has a potential solution: ShortwaveExBulletin
- Russia's Putin says he will consider China for first trip in new term | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
- PM Modi leads roadshow in Palakkad | Kerala News
- Jokowi inaugurates Singkawang airport, Aguan conglomerate also present
- UK inflation fell to 3.4% in February, the lowest level in two and a half years | inflation
- As online retail grows rapidly, store owners need to know about these 5 security concerns — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Millions face hunger in Sudan as warring factions block aid | BBC News
- Fairmont 15U girls hockey wins state consolation crown | News, sports, jobs
- 20 Elegant 60s Style Dresses That Are Ruling Spring
- Beijing strengthens international science, technology and innovation hub in high-quality development
- Does an eclipse cause storms and earthquakes along the path of totality?