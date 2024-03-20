The Nova Scotia NDP introduces legislation to ban the use of substitute workers in contract disputes





Nova Scotia Labor Minister Jill Balser says she can see how bringing in replacement workers during a contract dispute could prolong the strike, and that's one reason to take a look at legislation introduced by the opposition on Tuesday. The NDP introduced the Strike Integrity and Worker Protection Act in the House of Province as striking workers from CN Autoport watched from the gallery. CN is using replacement workers in the dispute. “These are not people who are making a lot of money,” NDP Leader Claudia Chender told reporters at the legislature. “They're fighting for the wages they need to pay their bills and take care of their families. They can't do that without anti-scabies legislation.” The bill would prevent an employer from using substitute workers to perform the work of a bargaining unit during a strike or lockout and would prevent retaliation against any employee who refuses to take over the duties of people who are on strike. The legislation will not apply where the employer and union have a specific written agreement about the work that can be carried out during a contract dispute in order to prevent health and safety risks. Jill Balser is Nova Scotia's Minister of Labour. (Robert Short/CBC) Chender said British Columbia and Quebec already have similar legislation in place, and she noted that legislation that would apply to federal employees is making its way through the House of Commons with all-party support, “a success at this partisan moment in Ottawa”, she. said. “And that's because it's the legislation that's really needed to preserve the Charter right to collective bargaining and the ability to strike.” Balser's department provides mediation and conciliation services during labor disputes, including at Autoport. She said the issue of anti-replacement worker legislation is not a topic she has heard much about during her time as minister, but the federal legislation and the NDP Act mean “it is important for us to consider what it is happening”. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said he wants to know the full extent and scope of the bill before deciding whether his party will support it. “Philosophically, we support the right of workers to strike and generally disagree with the use of scab workers.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/labour-relations-strike-replacement-worker-legislation-autoport-1.7148940 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos