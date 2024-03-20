Famine in northern Gaza 'imminent,' global hunger experts warnExBulletin

International
Fatima Shbair/AP
TEL AVIV, Israel Famine is “imminent” in northern Gaza, where some 300,000 people still remain, and threatens to strike anytime between now and May, according to a new report by experts who are the world's leading authority on hunger. .
Report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, concluded that the entire population in the Gaza Strip, more than 2 million people, is already facing high levels of acute food insecurity. The report, published on Monday, warns that famine conditions in northern Gaza may be just days or weeks away, while in central and southern Gaza, famine could occur as late as July.
The organization's evidence-based hunger analysis system was launched two decades ago to track famine in Somalia. It has classified a famine only twice since its establishment in 2004, first in Somalia in 2011 and in South Sudan in 2017.
The IPC defines famine “as extreme food deprivation” in which “Hunger, death, poverty and extremely critical levels of acute malnutrition are or will be evident.” He says a famine occurs when 20% of households face “an extreme lack of food”; 30% of children suffer from acute malnutrition; and two adults or four children per 10,000 people die every day from starvation or acute malnutrition.
There are already reports that children in Gaza are dying from lack of food and water. Gaza's Ministry of Health has reported that at least 23 children in the northern part of the territory have died of malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks.
“This is an entirely man-made disaster and the report makes it clear that it can be stopped. Today's report is Exhibit A for the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday. in response to findings. .
Israeli authorities have limited the amount of aid entering Gaza since October 7, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed 1,200 people. Slowly, some aid trucks, airdropped packages and seaborne aid have entered Gaza, but the need remains far greater than the aid currently reaching individuals in the territory.
Videos captured by the media in recent weeks have shown people scrambling to get food on the rare occasions that aid trucks have appeared. In some cases, convoys have erupted into scenes of chaos. In February, more than 100 Palestinians were killed after mobs rushed an aid convoy into Gaza City. Israeli officials have acknowledged that soldiers fired on a crowd they said approached threateningly, but that others were killed or injured by being trampled or run over by trucks.
Aid agencies say the quickest way to avert starvation is for Israel to open more border crossings with Gaza and allow more relief. Israel says it is not imposing any restrictions on humanitarian aid, but only one Israeli crossing into Gaza is currently open, and Israeli inspections of aid trucks and a lack of security in Gaza have made deliveries increasingly difficult.
“It's truly heartbreaking to see the levels of despair, hunger and hopelessness throughout the Strip,” Matthew Hollingworth, Palestinian director for the United Nations World Food Program, told NPR in a voice memo. “Many mothers who go to sleep hearing their children's cries because they are still hungry. And many parents who are skipping meals day after day just to make sure their children have something every night.”
Meanwhile, Israeli authorities continue to blame Hamas for the problems inside Gaza.
During a raid on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza on Monday, the Israeli army says it killed Fa'aq Mabhouh. Israeli authorities identified Mabhouh as Hamas's head of internal security. The Government Media Office in Gaza said Mabhouh was responsible for coordinating between the tribes and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to bring humanitarian aid to northern Gaza.
The IPC report found that food is in short supply and almost everyone in Gaza is skipping meals. The organization also found that there has been an increase in the number of young children who are acutely malnourished: About one in three children under the age of two in northern Gaza.
These children do not have access to formula and their mothers, who are also struggling with hunger, cannot produce enough breast milk.
The report also said that areas of central and southern Gaza are also at risk of starvation in the coming months if conditions do not improve or if they worsen, which is expected to happen if Israeli authorities go ahead with plans to launch an offensive in Rafah province in south Gaza, where roughly half of Gaza's population now lives.
To avoid starvation, Gaza needs about 300 trucks a day of food, water and medicine, according to Arif Husain, chief economist at the World Food Programme.
“If we have this on a very regular basis, meaning across all the different border points, by road and also by sea, and that's sustainable… I think we can save not hundreds but thousands of lives which are at risk now,” Husain told NPR.
But it's not nearly enough to get into Gaza, he said. “Less than a third, at best.”
The situation has driven desperate Palestinians to take drastic measures to feed themselves and their families. Umm Mohammed al-Hamarna, a grandmother in Gaza City told NPR that she is looking for leafy herbs to make soup, that she can't find baby formula for her grandson, and the prices for the items that are available are too high. high.
A bag of flour in northern Gaza costs around $400.
The situation is catastrophic, she said.
