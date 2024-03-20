World Happiness Report Shows a Generational Divide in Well-Being in the US: Shots



change the subtitles Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

How happy are you? Gallup World Poll there is a simple way to measure well-being around the globe.

Imagine a ladder and think about your current life. The upper scale, 10, represents the best possible life and the lower scale, 0, represents the worst. Choose your number.

Researchers use the answers to rank happiness in countries around the globe and 2024 results they have just been released.

This year Finland is at the top of the list. Researchers point to factors including high levels of social support and healthy life expectancy to explain the high ranking of some Scandinavian countries.

North America doesn't fare so well overall. As a nation, the United States fell in the global rankings from 15th to 24th. But researchers point to striking generational divides.

People aged 60 and older in the US reported higher levels of well-being than younger people. In fact, the United States ranks in the top 10 for happiness in this age group.

Conversely, there is a decline in happiness among young teens and young adults in the U.S. “The report finds that there is a dramatic decline in the self-reported well-being of people age 30 and under,” it says. the author of the report Jan-Emmanuel De Neveprofessor of economics and behavioral sciences and director of Welfare Research Center at Oxford University.

This decline among young people is also evident in Canada, Australia and, to a lesser extent, in parts of Western Europe and Britain as well. “We knew there was a relationship between age and happiness, but the biggest surprise is that it's more nuanced than we previously thought, and it's changing,” he says. Ilana Ron-Leveymanaging director at Gallup.

“In North America, the happiness of young people has fallen below that of older adults,” says Ron-Levey. The ranking is based on responses from a representative sample of approximately 1,000 respondents in each country.

There are a number of factors that may explain these changes.

De Neve and his colleagues say that the relatively high level of well-being among adults is not too surprising. Researchers have long seen a U-shaped curve to happiness.

Children are usually happy, and people tend to hit the bottom (of the U) of well-being in middle age. At age 60, life can feel more secure, especially for people with good health, financial stability, and strong social connections. Living in a country with a strong social safety net can also help.

“The great pressures in life, [such as] having young children, a mortgage to pay and working, they're likely to go down a bit,” says De Neve. But what's so unexpected, he says, is the extent to which well-being has fallen among young people.

“We would expect that young people actually start out with a higher level of well-being than middle-aged individuals,” says De Neve.

“People are hearing that the world is going to hell in a handbasket and young people in particular are feeling more threatened by that,” he says. John HelliwellProfessor Emeritus at the University of British Columbia and a co-author of the study.

He says many young people can feel the weight of climate change, social inequality and political polarization, all of which can be amplified on social media.

But hope is not lost, says Helliwell.

He points to countries in Eastern Europe where levels of well-being are rising among young people.

He says that older generations in the countries that make up the former Yugoslavia tend to be less happy. “They are bearing the scars of genocide and conflict,” he says.

But he says young people are seeing beyond that story. “A new generation can put it in the past and think about building a better future and feel that they can be a part of that,” says Helliwell.

This story was edited by Jane Greenhalgh