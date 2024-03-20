US Coast Guard Honors Harvey Shore for Strengthening International Maritime Partnerships > US Coast Guard News > Press Releases





HONOLULU – The US Coast Guard proudly recognizes Mr. Harvey Shore for his outstanding contribution to fostering international cooperation and strengthening ties between the USCG Auxiliary and the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association. Throughout his tenure with AVCGA, Shore has demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to advancing maritime safety and security; his collaboration with the USCG Auxiliary has been instrumental in promoting joint learning and operational excellence. As an active member of the AVCGA since 2007, Shore has participated in numerous training exercises and collaborative initiatives with the USCG Auxiliary. From conducting two-boat training sessions to engaging in air-sea rescue operations, his first-hand experiences have enriched both organizations and enhanced operational effectiveness. In addition to his practical contributions, Shore's literary efforts have played an important role in documenting the historical connections between the AVCGA and the USCG Auxiliary. Through his articles in Australian newspapers and the AVCGA's national magazine, he has highlighted the shared heritage and evolution of the maritime services, ensuring that their heritage is preserved and celebrated. In recognition of his exemplary service and dedication, Shore was awarded an Honorary Life Membership of the Australian Volunteer Coastguard Association in 2016. This prestigious honor highlights his significant contribution to advancing maritime security and strengthening international partnerships. Shore to visit Hawaii in February 2024 to promote the traditional ties between the AVCGA and the USCG Auxiliary, the United States Coast Guard expresses its heartfelt appreciation for his outstanding contributions and looks forward to continued cooperation in protecting our maritime communities. About the United States Coast Guard: The United States Coast Guard is a naval, military, and multi-mission service unique among the US military branches in having a maritime law enforcement mission with jurisdiction over both inland and offshore waters. international and a federal regulatory agency mission as part of its mission. About the USCG Auxiliary: The US Coast Guard Service is the volunteer component of the United States Coast Guard, supporting maritime safety, security and environmental stewardship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.uscg.mil/Press-Releases/Article/3712070/us-coast-guard-honors-harvey-shore-for-strengthening-international-maritime-par/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos