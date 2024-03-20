



Tuesday 22 March 2022 – Company news By April Fenn Tokio Marine HCC International plans further growth in M&A markets with restructuring and senior appointments Tokio Marine HCC International (TMHCCI) has reorganized its Transaction Risk Insurance (TRI) division as it aims to capitalize on unprecedented mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity across the globe. To better reflect the nuances of markets around the world and the support they require, TMHCCI has created two new units TRI North America and TRI International. The North American operation, headed by Shane de Burca, will focus on supporting customers in the US, Canada and Mexico. Shane is a qualified M&A lawyer and has over 20 years of experience in private legal practice and the insurance industry. Prior to joining Tokio Marine HCC in 2017, he was Principal Counsel, Underwriters at Concord Specialty Risk. The international operation, which covers all territories outside North America, will be led by Adri Vzquez. Adri, who has over 10 years of experience in supporting M&A transactions, has been with TMHCCI for many years and has extensive TRI technical expertise in Europe, Asia and the Pacific. Having been based in Singapore for the past four years, Adri will return to TMHCCI's Financial Lines headquarters in Barcelona, ​​Spain to lead the TRI International operation. To support the creation of two units, three more appointments have been made. AJ Kritzman has been named North American manager of TRI Underwriting and Laura Roman has been named International Manager of TRI Underwriting. These new roles are designed to drive collaboration between TRI's regional teams on underwriting strategy, market trends and talent development. In addition, Tom Burke has been promoted to TRI Manager APAC. Based out of Sydney, Australia, Tom will lead underwriting teams in Singapore and Sydney to support clients across the APAC region. Commenting on the restructuring and appointments, Henk Bakker, Managing Director for Finance, Cyber ​​and TRI Lines at TMHCCI, said: These promotions reflect the strong bench of talent we have at Tokio Marine HCC. With M&A activity at record levels, 2021 has proven to be productive for our market and the TRI team. We believe that the structure we have put in place and the appointments we have made today will ensure that we can further strengthen the value-added services we bring to our customers and business partners across the globe. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a leading global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $33 billion as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Major domestic insurance companies in Tokio Marine HCC have financial strength ratings of A+ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, A++ (Superior) from AM Best and AA- (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its leading international insurance companies have A+ (strong) financial strength ratings from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmhcc.com/en-us/news-articles/company-news/tokio-marine-hcc-international-plots-further-growth-in-ma-markets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos