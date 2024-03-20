The Council supports the 2024 Neurodiversity Celebration Week

Related topics: Social care for adults / Children's services / Health / Partner organisations

Shropshire Council is celebrating Neurodiversity Week this week (Monday 18 March to Sunday 24 March 2024) to raise awareness of the support and information available for neurodiverse adults and children.

Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a global celebration of neurodiverse individuals that aims to raise awareness and challenge stereotypes about a range of neurodevelopmental and learning disabilities, and to bring acceptance, equality and inclusion of neurodiversity around the world in schools and countries of work.

Neurodiversity refers to the natural variations in the way our brains work. Some people refer to themselves as neurodivergent. However, the term neurodiversity is more often used to refer to all, including the full range of brain differences.

The theme of this year's Neurodiversity Celebration Week is 'Challenging Stereotypes'. This means actively working to raise awareness of neurodiversity and how different neurodivergences can present, as well as debunking the myths associated with neurodivergent individuals. In doing so, we can all develop a greater understanding of how our shared world might be experienced differently, including areas that are positive and/or challenging, and what can be done to increase knowledge and support for one another.

Neurodiversity can come in many forms, including (but not limited to):

Autism

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Dyslexia

Dyspraxia

Tourette's syndrome

Epilepsy

Shropshire Council Neurodiversity Practitioners Helen, Rachel and Hollie work in the Shropshire Educational Psychology Service. With a focus on autism and ADHD, the team works with schools across Shropshire to help raise the profile and understanding of neurodiversity.

Practitioners do this by enabling children, parent caregivers, and staff to recognize strengths and build on what already works well for neurodivergent children. The team works together to develop skills, knowledge and sensitivity to support identified challenges. This may include signaling helpful organizations and relevant information to advocate for positive change in the lives of our neurodivergent children.

Neurodiversity Reading Resources

Shropshire Council's library service offers a wide range of resources on neurodiversity. Anyone wanting to know more about neurodiversity should head to their local library, all of which are autism-friendly spaces, where they will find a wealth of books and resources about neurodiversity available to borrow or borrow. seen online. To access online resources, all you need to do is join your local library. To learn more go to Libraries | Shropshire Council

Museum jobs for those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)

The council's museums and archives service runs a program for individuals with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to undertake a work placement in the service.

Work placements are based at one of three locations: Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Shropshire Archives in Shrewsbury or Shropshire Museums Collections Center in Ludlow.

Placements are designed to help individuals feel prepared for the world of work, build confidence and develop skills in a friendly and creative environment. The program uses the Universal Skills Builder Framework for Essential Skills and you can learn more about the framework here: www.skillsbuilder.org/universal-framework.

The museum service also works Quiet Hour – Shropshire Museums which is particularly popular with neurodivergent visitors who prefer a quieter environment to visit. Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery offers Quiet Hour from 11am to noon on the last Sunday of the month. Visitors can wait:

A quieter time when we usually have fewer visitors*

Audio elements around the galleries are disabled/reduced to low levels

A quiet room to be available.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Education, said:

We believe that everyone should have access to education and work and thrive in their communities. I'm proud to be supporting Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2024 and challenging stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences. We are committed to embracing neurodiversity and acknowledge the many talents and advantages that come from being neurodivergent. It's great to see the wealth of advice and support on offer, from our neurodiversity practitioners and our culture and leisure services, to help and support Shropshire's neurodiversity community and to nurture and build on its great strengths that neurodiversity brings. We continue to work with our partners to encourage and build an inclusive culture that celebrates differences and empowers every individual to thrive.

Did you know

Around 1 in 7 people (more than 15% of people in the UK) are neurodivergent.

No two people are the same, and so we will all have different profiles.

Although we talk about specific neurodifferences like autism and dyslexia, the reality is that these can co-occur.

Each neurodivergent individual has a unique pattern of strengths and challenges.

We tend to operate in a diagnosis and labeling approach, which can mean that too often the focus is on the challenges, rather than the many strengths and talents of neurodivergent individuals.

It is important that we take a person-centred approach, tailoring strategies to each individual.

It is important to utilize the strengths and talents of neurodivergent individuals: this helps build confidence and self-esteem and ensures that individuals are given the opportunity to thrive in their everyday lives.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin neurodiversity video and information online

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin / Integrated Care System have established a series of video explaining neurodiversity, as well as other videos at:

Strengths and challenges of neurodivergent people

Health disparities of neurodivergent people

How to use inclusive language for neurodiversity

How to support neurodiverse colleagues and patients.

You can also visit their Healthier Together website Neurodiversity (stw-healthiertogether.nhs.uk) which offers lots of advice, information and support. This is a new resource, which is added and updated regularly. It provides valuable guidance for parent-caregivers of neurodivergent children and for school staff working alongside them.

To learn more about Neurodiversity Celebration Week and join the free webinars for parent practitioners and caregivers, visit Neurodiversity Week (neurodiversityweek.com)

Autism West Midlands is the region's leading charity for people on the autism spectrum. The charity uses its expertise to enrich the lives of autistic people and those who love and care for them. To learn more visit Autism West Midlands | Supporting the autistic community