International
Let's stop smoking for the next generation
It is hard to imagine that twenty years have passed since the government published a White Paper proposing a ban on smoking in certain indoor environments that would eventually include all enclosed workplaces and public places. At the time, 115,000 people in the UK died each year from smoking-related diseases, with over a quarter of these tragic deaths attributed to heart and circulatory disease. Twenty years later, smoke-free indoor spaces are now the norm, and the controversy surrounding their acceptance has long faded.
Seeing the devastating toll that smoking takes on countless lives and families, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has long supported action that protects people's health from the burden of tobacco addiction. In 2004 we helped play our part in partnership with the Department of Health by running an advertising campaign called Quit before you get blocked. In this terrifying ad, we used an eye-catching image of a cigarette dripping with fat to graphically bring to life the fat build-up smoking causes in our arteries, dramatically bringing to life the damage each cigarette causes. It was my first BHF campaign, and I remember it hitting hard.
It is estimated that over 14,000 smokers quit as a direct result of the visceral and iconic campaign, doubling attendance at stop smoking clinics year on year and saving the NHS millions. As we listened to people's responses, as now, the burden of nicotine addiction weighed heavily on the shoulders of many smokers.
Twenty years on, we have made progress driven by further tobacco regulation, but it is still shocking that this year 80,000 people in the UK will die from smoking-related causes and the progress we are making has fallen since the pandemic.
Also, there is no doubt that smoking affects those in deprived communities the most. Smoking remains a major driver of UK health inequalities across the UK, with almost five times more adults smoking in the most deprived areas of Lincolnshire compared to the least deprived parts of Surrey. More needs to be done to help tackle this, with more and more targeted cessation services being made available where it is most needed.
And so today, in 2024, when a new bill to raise the smoking age enters Parliament, we have a critical window to act and protect future generations from the devastating impact of tobacco.
To save lives and families from the burden of losing loved ones too early, it is essential that we not only continue to support current smokers to quit, but ensure that the next generation is protected from taking up smoking.
This Bill is an opportunity for the UK Government to lead the way for a smoke-free generation – saving lives, tackling health inequalities and in turn easing the burden and cost of our NHS.
Such changes may seem radical at the moment, and those changes that balance freedoms and financial interests are always hotly contested.
But at the British Heart Foundation we know all too well the human cost of smoking, counting the 80,000 loved ones families lose across the UK every year, while we lose more smokers to heart attacks and strokes.
And so, as the UK's heart charity, we are calling on every politician to support this life-saving legislation. This is the moment to take a bold step that will save lives. This is not a moment for smoke and mirrors, but to take inspiration from the progress made over two decades and make choices that will protect future generations from the ravages of tobacco.
