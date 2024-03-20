Waterloo researchers awarded more than $51.2 million | Waterloo News





Nine Waterloo Scholars are appointed new or renewedCanada Research Chairs (CRC): (cycle 2022-2).The CRC program invests up to $311 million annually to attract and retain some of the world's most accomplished and promising minds. Heads aim to achieve research excellence in engineering and natural sciences, health sciences, humanities and social sciences.

Talena Atfield Canada Research Chair in Tentewatenikonhra'khnion (We Will Join Our Minds) *New Andrew Bauer Canada Research Chair in Taxation, Governance and Risk *Renewed Canada Research Chair in Interdisciplinary Research on Pandemic Preparedness *New Canada Research Chair in Gait and Neurodegeneration *New Chris Eliasmith Canada Research Chair in Theoretical Neuroscience *Renewed Laura Hug Canada Research Chair in Environmental Microbiology *Renewed Aukosh Jagannath Canada Research Chair in Mathematical Foundations of Data Science *New Luis Ricardez-Sandoval Canada Research Chair in Multiscale Modeling and Process Systems *Renewed Ruodu Wang Canada Research Chair in Quantitative Risk Management *New TwoWaterloo Scholars will receive additional funding under the CFI John R. Evans Executive Fund (JELF). of John R. Evans Leaders Fund helps institutions attract and retain researchers and provides support for the Research Canada program. Kaylena Ehgoetz Martens Docent, Kinesiology 100,000 dollars Project title: Can walking identify and predict brain health? Ruodu Wang Professor, Statistics and Actuarial Science 80 thousand dollars Project title: Quantitative Risk Management Lab An additional 28 Waterloo researchers will receive more than $13.7 million in Alliance grants. Alliance grants encourage university researchers to collaborate with partner organisations, which may be from the private, public or non-profit sectors. These grants support research projects led by strong, complementary, collaborative teams that will generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results to create benefits for Canada. Dayan Ban Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Near Infrared Micro-Light Emitting Diode for Biomedical Applications $120,000 Jonathan Baugh Professor of the Faculty of Sciences Project Title: Next Generation Photonic Source to Enable Quantum Remote Sensing and Communications $1,481,200 Timothy Brecht Professor, Cheriton School of Computer Science Project Title: Real-Time Hockey-Analytics Using Ball and Player Tracking Data $59,929 Cliff Butcher Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Characterization and Modeling of an Advanced Hot Formed 7xxx Series Aluminum Alloy for Improved Lightness and Crash Safety $167,692 Naveen Chandrashekar Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Design, Development and Evaluation of Intelligent Force Monitoring Device for Industrial Use $64,567 C. Perry Chou Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Novel strain engineering and bioprocessing strategies for microbial production of heme and its porphyrin precursors $202,500 David Del Rey Fernandez Assistant Professor, Faculty of Mathematics Project title: Stable provable reduced basic methods 25,000 dollars David Del Rey Fernandez Assistant Professor, Faculty of Mathematics Project title: Stable and Asymptotic Entropy Preserving Discretizations of Kinetic Models for Fluid Flow Problems $97,998 Goretty Maria Dias Associate Professor, Faculty of Environment Project Title: Decision Support Tool to Characterize Energy Use, Impacts and Profitability of Biofertilizers and Alternative Technologies in Controlled Environment Agriculture 35,000 dollars Ajman El Hag Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering Project title: A drone-based inspection system for exterior insulators 25,000 dollars Paul Fieguth Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Calibration of high-resolution projector-camera and LED-wall display 80 thousand dollars Adrian Gerlich Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Optimization of filler wire and post-weld treatment in AHSS laser welds 174600 dollars Adrian Gerlich Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: High Speed ​​Spot Transfer and Reaction Control in Arc Welding $265,667 Carl Haas Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Masonry, Masons and Machines: Using Augmented Reality to Improve Productivity, Health and Safety Outcomes $320,000 Carl Haas Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Digitization and modeling of asset information to support planning for the decommissioning of nuclear power plants $212,295 Roland Hall Professor of the Faculty of Sciences Project Title: 'Pre-release' Baselines for Compounds of Concern in Peace Delta-Athabasca Lakes Before the Treated Oil Sands Process Water is Discharged into the Athabasca River $59,288 Jean-Pierre Hickey Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Particle Aggregation Dynamics in Our Turbulent Waterways 25,000 dollars Trevor Hrynyk Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Towards Hybrid GFRP/FRC Construction for Next Generation Sustainable Concrete Infrastructure $106,200 Soo Jeon Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Real-time reinforcement learning for mechatronic systems with non-stationary behavior 25,000 dollars Meet Eugene Kim Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Cost-Effective Improvement of Aging Concrete Bridge Components Using Iron-Based Shape Memory Composites (Fe-SMA) 62,000 dollars Jan Kycia Professor of the Faculty of Sciences Project title: Characterization of low-temperature materials of superconducting devices for quantum computing $1,113,491 Yuning Li Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Development of solid electrolytes based on new oxirane-based polymers $270,000 Yuewen Liu Professor of the Faculty of Sciences Project title: Aptamer-based biosensors for monitoring carbamazepine, a drug with a narrow therapeutic window 48,000 dollars Adrian Lupasku Associate Professor, Faculty of Science Project Title: Development of a Scalable Superconducting Quantum Computing Platform Based on Fluxonium Qubits $1,137,724 Sushanta Mitra Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Encapsulation of High Power Ferrofluid by Magnet 25,000 dollars Giovanni Montesano Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Advanced Structural Analysis Chain to Support Development of Lightweight Composite Airframes for High Speed ​​Unmanned Aerial Vehicles 80 thousand dollars Michael Reimer Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Portable Semiconductor Nanowire Quantum Sensors with Improved Efficiency and Time Resolution 1 500 000 dollars Rebecca Rooney Associate Professor, Faculty of Science Project Title: Restoring Urban Meadow: The Meadoway $772,235 Ehsan Toyserkani Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 (HI-AM 2.0): Capitalizing on Previous Achievements and Exploring New Frontiers in Directed Energy Storage Processes $3,498,073 James Tung Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Foot-based sensor fusion for ambulatory gait analysis for occupational health and safety 30,000 dollars Lan Wei Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project title: Towards Large-Scale Qubit Quantum Computers: Simulation, Modeling and Experimentation $1,690,122 Thirteen Waterloo researchers will also receive funding through 2023 Insight Development Grants, totaling more than $650,000. Insight Development Grants support research in its early stages and enable the development of new research questions as well as experimentation with new methods, theoretical approaches and ideas. Funding is available to both emerging and established researchers for research initiatives of up to two years. Nazli Akhtar Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts Project Title: Archival Animations in the Global Iranian Diaspora $72,080 Katherine Bruce-Lockhart Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts Project Title: Beyond the Mandela Rule: Global Governance, Prisoners' Rights and Universal Prison Rules from the 19th-21st Centuries $62,461 Ada Hurst & Frank Safayeni Lecturer and Continuing Professor, Faculty of Engineering Project Title: Understanding the Collaborative Design Problem Framework by Beginning Engineers: Implications for Engineering Design Education $42,418 Adan Jerreat-Poole Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts Project Title: Disability Feminists and Digital Storytelling: The Pandemic Lives of Zine-Making 21 330 dollars Samuel Johnson Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts Project title: Theory of Mental Task Management $62,989 Logan McDonald Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts Project title: Environmental scanning of local artists in archives $75,000 Katherine Misener Associate Professor, Faculty of Science Project title: Disrupting sport norms in the community through parent and child participation $74,974 Juan Moreno-Cruz Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Environment Project Title: The Role of Narratives on Sustainable Food Consumption $72,928 Elizabeth Nilsen and Edith Law Professor, Faculty of Arts and Associate Professor, Cheriton School of Computer Science Project title: Associations between children's characteristics and their perceptions of, strategies toward, and learning from teachable robots $66,461 Manaal Fahim Syed Assistant Professor, Renison University College Project Title: Intergenerational in the COVID-19 Crisis: Definitions and Evolving Relationships between Older and Younger Generations in Immigrant Families and Society $61,469 Keisuke Teeple Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts Project title: Financial Market Tatonnement 44 820 dollars

