Waterloo researchers awarded more than $51.2 million | Waterloo News

Nine Waterloo Scholars are appointed new or renewedCanada Research Chairs (CRC): (cycle 2022-2).The CRC program invests up to $311 million annually to attract and retain some of the world's most accomplished and promising minds. Heads aim to achieve research excellence in engineering and natural sciences, health sciences, humanities and social sciences.

Talena Atfield

Canada Research Chair in Tentewatenikonhra'khnion (We Will Join Our Minds) *New

Andrew Bauer

Canada Research Chair in Taxation, Governance and Risk *Renewed

Canada Research Chair in Interdisciplinary Research on Pandemic Preparedness *New

Canada Research Chair in Gait and Neurodegeneration *New

Chris Eliasmith

Canada Research Chair in Theoretical Neuroscience *Renewed

Laura Hug

Canada Research Chair in Environmental Microbiology *Renewed

Aukosh Jagannath

Canada Research Chair in Mathematical Foundations of Data Science *New

Luis Ricardez-Sandoval

Canada Research Chair in Multiscale Modeling and Process Systems *Renewed

Ruodu Wang

Canada Research Chair in Quantitative Risk Management *New

TwoWaterloo Scholars will receive additional funding under the CFI John R. Evans Executive Fund (JELF). of John R. Evans Leaders Fund helps institutions attract and retain researchers and provides support for the Research Canada program.

Kaylena Ehgoetz Martens

Docent, Kinesiology

100,000 dollars

Project title: Can walking identify and predict brain health?

Ruodu Wang

Professor, Statistics and Actuarial Science

80 thousand dollars

Project title: Quantitative Risk Management Lab

An additional 28 Waterloo researchers will receive more than $13.7 million in Alliance grants. Alliance grants encourage university researchers to collaborate with partner organisations, which may be from the private, public or non-profit sectors. These grants support research projects led by strong, complementary, collaborative teams that will generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results to create benefits for Canada.

Dayan Ban

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Near Infrared Micro-Light Emitting Diode for Biomedical Applications

$120,000

Jonathan Baugh

Professor of the Faculty of Sciences

Project Title: Next Generation Photonic Source to Enable Quantum Remote Sensing and Communications

$1,481,200

Timothy Brecht

Professor, Cheriton School of Computer Science

Project Title: Real-Time Hockey-Analytics Using Ball and Player Tracking Data

$59,929

Cliff Butcher

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Characterization and Modeling of an Advanced Hot Formed 7xxx Series Aluminum Alloy for Improved Lightness and Crash Safety

$167,692

Naveen Chandrashekar

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Design, Development and Evaluation of Intelligent Force Monitoring Device for Industrial Use

$64,567

C. Perry Chou

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Novel strain engineering and bioprocessing strategies for microbial production of heme and its porphyrin precursors

$202,500

David Del Rey Fernandez

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Mathematics

Project title: Stable provable reduced basic methods

25,000 dollars

David Del Rey Fernandez

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Mathematics

Project title: Stable and Asymptotic Entropy Preserving Discretizations of Kinetic Models for Fluid Flow Problems

$97,998

Goretty Maria Dias

Associate Professor, Faculty of Environment

Project Title: Decision Support Tool to Characterize Energy Use, Impacts and Profitability of Biofertilizers and Alternative Technologies in Controlled Environment Agriculture

35,000 dollars

Ajman El Hag

Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: A drone-based inspection system for exterior insulators

25,000 dollars

Paul Fieguth

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Calibration of high-resolution projector-camera and LED-wall display

80 thousand dollars

Adrian Gerlich

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Optimization of filler wire and post-weld treatment in AHSS laser welds

174600 dollars

Adrian Gerlich

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: High Speed ​​Spot Transfer and Reaction Control in Arc Welding

$265,667

Carl Haas

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Masonry, Masons and Machines: Using Augmented Reality to Improve Productivity, Health and Safety Outcomes

$320,000

Carl Haas

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Digitization and modeling of asset information to support planning for the decommissioning of nuclear power plants

$212,295

Roland Hall

Professor of the Faculty of Sciences

Project Title: 'Pre-release' Baselines for Compounds of Concern in Peace Delta-Athabasca Lakes Before the Treated Oil Sands Process Water is Discharged into the Athabasca River

$59,288

Jean-Pierre Hickey

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Particle Aggregation Dynamics in Our Turbulent Waterways

25,000 dollars

Trevor Hrynyk

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Towards Hybrid GFRP/FRC Construction for Next Generation Sustainable Concrete Infrastructure

$106,200

Soo Jeon

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Real-time reinforcement learning for mechatronic systems with non-stationary behavior

25,000 dollars

Meet Eugene Kim

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Cost-Effective Improvement of Aging Concrete Bridge Components Using Iron-Based Shape Memory Composites (Fe-SMA)

62,000 dollars

Jan Kycia

Professor of the Faculty of Sciences

Project title: Characterization of low-temperature materials of superconducting devices for quantum computing

$1,113,491

Yuning Li

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Development of solid electrolytes based on new oxirane-based polymers

$270,000

Yuewen Liu

Professor of the Faculty of Sciences

Project title: Aptamer-based biosensors for monitoring carbamazepine, a drug with a narrow therapeutic window

48,000 dollars

Adrian Lupasku

Associate Professor, Faculty of Science

Project Title: Development of a Scalable Superconducting Quantum Computing Platform Based on Fluxonium Qubits

$1,137,724

Sushanta Mitra

Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Encapsulation of High Power Ferrofluid by Magnet

25,000 dollars

Giovanni Montesano

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Advanced Structural Analysis Chain to Support Development of Lightweight Composite Airframes for High Speed ​​Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

80 thousand dollars

Michael Reimer

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Portable Semiconductor Nanowire Quantum Sensors with Improved Efficiency and Time Resolution

1 500 000 dollars

Rebecca Rooney

Associate Professor, Faculty of Science

Project Title: Restoring Urban Meadow: The Meadoway

$772,235

Ehsan Toyserkani

Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 (HI-AM 2.0): Capitalizing on Previous Achievements and Exploring New Frontiers in Directed Energy Storage Processes

$3,498,073

James Tung

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Foot-based sensor fusion for ambulatory gait analysis for occupational health and safety

30,000 dollars

Lan Wei

Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project title: Towards Large-Scale Qubit Quantum Computers: Simulation, Modeling and Experimentation

$1,690,122

Thirteen Waterloo researchers will also receive funding through 2023 Insight Development Grants, totaling more than $650,000. Insight Development Grants support research in its early stages and enable the development of new research questions as well as experimentation with new methods, theoretical approaches and ideas. Funding is available to both emerging and established researchers for research initiatives of up to two years.

Nazli Akhtar

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts

Project Title: Archival Animations in the Global Iranian Diaspora

$72,080

Katherine Bruce-Lockhart

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts

Project Title: Beyond the Mandela Rule: Global Governance, Prisoners' Rights and Universal Prison Rules from the 19th-21st Centuries

$62,461

Ada Hurst & Frank Safayeni

Lecturer and Continuing Professor, Faculty of Engineering

Project Title: Understanding the Collaborative Design Problem Framework by Beginning Engineers: Implications for Engineering Design Education

$42,418

Adan Jerreat-Poole

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts

Project Title: Disability Feminists and Digital Storytelling: The Pandemic Lives of Zine-Making

21 330 dollars

Samuel Johnson

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts

Project title: Theory of Mental Task Management

$62,989

Logan McDonald

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts

Project title: Environmental scanning of local artists in archives

$75,000

Katherine Misener

Associate Professor, Faculty of Science

Project title: Disrupting sport norms in the community through parent and child participation

$74,974

Juan Moreno-Cruz

Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Environment

Project Title: The Role of Narratives on Sustainable Food Consumption

$72,928

Elizabeth Nilsen and Edith Law

Professor, Faculty of Arts and Associate Professor, Cheriton School of Computer Science

Project title: Associations between children's characteristics and their perceptions of, strategies toward, and learning from teachable robots

$66,461

Manaal Fahim Syed

Assistant Professor, Renison University College

Project Title: Intergenerational in the COVID-19 Crisis: Definitions and Evolving Relationships between Older and Younger Generations in Immigrant Families and Society

$61,469

Keisuke Teeple

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts

Project title: Financial Market Tatonnement

44 820 dollars

https://uwaterloo.ca/news/waterloo-researchers-awarded-more-512-million

