Waterloo researchers awarded more than $51.2 million | Waterloo News
Nine Waterloo Scholars are appointed new or renewedCanada Research Chairs (CRC): (cycle 2022-2).The CRC program invests up to $311 million annually to attract and retain some of the world's most accomplished and promising minds. Heads aim to achieve research excellence in engineering and natural sciences, health sciences, humanities and social sciences.
Talena Atfield
Canada Research Chair in Tentewatenikonhra'khnion (We Will Join Our Minds) *New
Andrew Bauer
Canada Research Chair in Taxation, Governance and Risk *Renewed
Canada Research Chair in Interdisciplinary Research on Pandemic Preparedness *New
Canada Research Chair in Gait and Neurodegeneration *New
Chris Eliasmith
Canada Research Chair in Theoretical Neuroscience *Renewed
Laura Hug
Canada Research Chair in Environmental Microbiology *Renewed
Aukosh Jagannath
Canada Research Chair in Mathematical Foundations of Data Science *New
Luis Ricardez-Sandoval
Canada Research Chair in Multiscale Modeling and Process Systems *Renewed
Ruodu Wang
Canada Research Chair in Quantitative Risk Management *New
TwoWaterloo Scholars will receive additional funding under the CFI John R. Evans Executive Fund (JELF). of John R. Evans Leaders Fund helps institutions attract and retain researchers and provides support for the Research Canada program.
Kaylena Ehgoetz Martens
Docent, Kinesiology
100,000 dollars
Project title: Can walking identify and predict brain health?
Ruodu Wang
Professor, Statistics and Actuarial Science
80 thousand dollars
Project title: Quantitative Risk Management Lab
An additional 28 Waterloo researchers will receive more than $13.7 million in Alliance grants. Alliance grants encourage university researchers to collaborate with partner organisations, which may be from the private, public or non-profit sectors. These grants support research projects led by strong, complementary, collaborative teams that will generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results to create benefits for Canada.
Dayan Ban
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Near Infrared Micro-Light Emitting Diode for Biomedical Applications
$120,000
Jonathan Baugh
Professor of the Faculty of Sciences
Project Title: Next Generation Photonic Source to Enable Quantum Remote Sensing and Communications
$1,481,200
Timothy Brecht
Professor, Cheriton School of Computer Science
Project Title: Real-Time Hockey-Analytics Using Ball and Player Tracking Data
$59,929
Cliff Butcher
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Characterization and Modeling of an Advanced Hot Formed 7xxx Series Aluminum Alloy for Improved Lightness and Crash Safety
$167,692
Naveen Chandrashekar
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Design, Development and Evaluation of Intelligent Force Monitoring Device for Industrial Use
$64,567
C. Perry Chou
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Novel strain engineering and bioprocessing strategies for microbial production of heme and its porphyrin precursors
$202,500
David Del Rey Fernandez
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Mathematics
Project title: Stable provable reduced basic methods
25,000 dollars
David Del Rey Fernandez
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Mathematics
Project title: Stable and Asymptotic Entropy Preserving Discretizations of Kinetic Models for Fluid Flow Problems
$97,998
Goretty Maria Dias
Associate Professor, Faculty of Environment
Project Title: Decision Support Tool to Characterize Energy Use, Impacts and Profitability of Biofertilizers and Alternative Technologies in Controlled Environment Agriculture
35,000 dollars
Ajman El Hag
Lecturer, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: A drone-based inspection system for exterior insulators
25,000 dollars
Paul Fieguth
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Calibration of high-resolution projector-camera and LED-wall display
80 thousand dollars
Adrian Gerlich
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Optimization of filler wire and post-weld treatment in AHSS laser welds
174600 dollars
Adrian Gerlich
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: High Speed Spot Transfer and Reaction Control in Arc Welding
$265,667
Carl Haas
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Masonry, Masons and Machines: Using Augmented Reality to Improve Productivity, Health and Safety Outcomes
$320,000
Carl Haas
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Digitization and modeling of asset information to support planning for the decommissioning of nuclear power plants
$212,295
Roland Hall
Professor of the Faculty of Sciences
Project Title: 'Pre-release' Baselines for Compounds of Concern in Peace Delta-Athabasca Lakes Before the Treated Oil Sands Process Water is Discharged into the Athabasca River
$59,288
Jean-Pierre Hickey
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Particle Aggregation Dynamics in Our Turbulent Waterways
25,000 dollars
Trevor Hrynyk
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Towards Hybrid GFRP/FRC Construction for Next Generation Sustainable Concrete Infrastructure
$106,200
Soo Jeon
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Real-time reinforcement learning for mechatronic systems with non-stationary behavior
25,000 dollars
Meet Eugene Kim
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Cost-Effective Improvement of Aging Concrete Bridge Components Using Iron-Based Shape Memory Composites (Fe-SMA)
62,000 dollars
Jan Kycia
Professor of the Faculty of Sciences
Project title: Characterization of low-temperature materials of superconducting devices for quantum computing
$1,113,491
Yuning Li
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Development of solid electrolytes based on new oxirane-based polymers
$270,000
Yuewen Liu
Professor of the Faculty of Sciences
Project title: Aptamer-based biosensors for monitoring carbamazepine, a drug with a narrow therapeutic window
48,000 dollars
Adrian Lupasku
Associate Professor, Faculty of Science
Project Title: Development of a Scalable Superconducting Quantum Computing Platform Based on Fluxonium Qubits
$1,137,724
Sushanta Mitra
Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Encapsulation of High Power Ferrofluid by Magnet
25,000 dollars
Giovanni Montesano
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Advanced Structural Analysis Chain to Support Development of Lightweight Composite Airframes for High Speed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
80 thousand dollars
Michael Reimer
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Portable Semiconductor Nanowire Quantum Sensors with Improved Efficiency and Time Resolution
1 500 000 dollars
Rebecca Rooney
Associate Professor, Faculty of Science
Project Title: Restoring Urban Meadow: The Meadoway
$772,235
Ehsan Toyserkani
Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 (HI-AM 2.0): Capitalizing on Previous Achievements and Exploring New Frontiers in Directed Energy Storage Processes
$3,498,073
James Tung
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Foot-based sensor fusion for ambulatory gait analysis for occupational health and safety
30,000 dollars
Lan Wei
Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project title: Towards Large-Scale Qubit Quantum Computers: Simulation, Modeling and Experimentation
$1,690,122
Thirteen Waterloo researchers will also receive funding through 2023 Insight Development Grants, totaling more than $650,000. Insight Development Grants support research in its early stages and enable the development of new research questions as well as experimentation with new methods, theoretical approaches and ideas. Funding is available to both emerging and established researchers for research initiatives of up to two years.
Nazli Akhtar
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts
Project Title: Archival Animations in the Global Iranian Diaspora
$72,080
Katherine Bruce-Lockhart
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts
Project Title: Beyond the Mandela Rule: Global Governance, Prisoners' Rights and Universal Prison Rules from the 19th-21st Centuries
$62,461
Ada Hurst & Frank Safayeni
Lecturer and Continuing Professor, Faculty of Engineering
Project Title: Understanding the Collaborative Design Problem Framework by Beginning Engineers: Implications for Engineering Design Education
$42,418
Adan Jerreat-Poole
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts
Project Title: Disability Feminists and Digital Storytelling: The Pandemic Lives of Zine-Making
21 330 dollars
Samuel Johnson
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts
Project title: Theory of Mental Task Management
$62,989
Logan McDonald
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts
Project title: Environmental scanning of local artists in archives
$75,000
Katherine Misener
Associate Professor, Faculty of Science
Project title: Disrupting sport norms in the community through parent and child participation
$74,974
Juan Moreno-Cruz
Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Environment
Project Title: The Role of Narratives on Sustainable Food Consumption
$72,928
Elizabeth Nilsen and Edith Law
Professor, Faculty of Arts and Associate Professor, Cheriton School of Computer Science
Project title: Associations between children's characteristics and their perceptions of, strategies toward, and learning from teachable robots
$66,461
Manaal Fahim Syed
Assistant Professor, Renison University College
Project Title: Intergenerational in the COVID-19 Crisis: Definitions and Evolving Relationships between Older and Younger Generations in Immigrant Families and Society
$61,469
Keisuke Teeple
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Arts
Project title: Financial Market Tatonnement
44 820 dollars
