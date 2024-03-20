US hits new low in World Happiness Report, driven largely by youth





The United States is no longer among the 20 happiest countries in the world, according to a new report with young people being hit particularly hard and reporting lower levels of well-being than any other age group. The United States fell from 15th in 2023 to 23rd this year World Happiness Report, which was released on Wednesday to mark the United Nations' International Day of Happiness. Countries' scores differed dramatically between different age groups, however, with young adults under the age of 30 ranking 62nd out of 143 countries for happiness, while American adults age 60 and older ranked 10th – of. This is the first time the United States has slipped out of the top 20 since the report was first published in 2012. But a similar downward trend in youth well-being is seen in Canada, which ranks 15th them in general, but 58th among young people. year. Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, director of the Wellbeing Research Center at the University of Oxford and an editor of the report, said in an interview Wednesday that the findings are concerning because young people's well-being and mental health are highly predictive of a whole host of subjective and objective indicators of quality of life as people age and move through the life course. The report's findings show that in North America, and the US in particular, young people now start out less than adults in terms of well-being, he said. And that's very worrying because it basically means that they're at their midlife crisis level today and it obviously begs the question of what's next for them? While Finland once again topped the UN-backed World Happiness Report this year, the United States dropped out of the top 20 for the first time. (Video: Reuters) The report is based on data from Gallup World Poll surveys from 2021 to 2023 and analyzed by some of the world's leading experts on well-being. The number of participants varies, but around 1,000 people typically respond from each country each year, rating their current life satisfaction on a scale of zero to 10. The happiness report is then based on a three-year average of these numbers. The Nordic countries once again dominate the 2024 rankings, with Finland taking the no. 1 for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. The report found that happiness has fallen for all age groups in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand from 2006 to 2010, with the decline particularly pronounced for young men and women who scored even lower. than men. Youth happiness has also fallen in Western Europe, though less dramatically. De Neve, one of the report's editors, said the findings for young people in the United States in particular were really surprising. He said questions remain about the reasons behind the trend. Normally, well-being is reflected in a U-curve, he noted, where young people start off higher, then they decline in well-being virtually until a midlife crisis, which is typically the late 30s, early twenties. 40, before increasing. again in later life unlike the US data. There is no real smoking gun that explains this decline in youth happiness, which began just over a decade ago, he said. Issues such as polarization, social media use and growing health and income disparities may play a role, he said. Many young adults started college or careers amid a pandemic and have faced soaring housing prices, misinformation exacerbated by social media and an epidemic of loneliness, as The Washington Post previously reported. The researchers met Tuesday with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, who spoke about K-12 high school students talking about a kind of culture shift where there is no longer a culture of talking to each other, he added. De Neve. And that's really scary, because we all know from the science of well-being that nothing is more important than your social capital to have quality connections and people to lean on and talk to on a very frequent basis. The study found that social support and social interactions of all kinds are important for happiness and reducing loneliness. But in many countries, including the United States and Canada, loneliness is significantly higher for Millennials than for Boomers, a pattern also seen in Southeast Asia and Western Europe, but not in Central or Eastern Europe, the report said. De Neve noted that the overall negative trend in the well-being of young people in the United States worsened during Covid, and young people in the US have not recovered from the decline. However, the study found that the pandemic also had the effect of making people more inclined to help others in need. This increase in kindness has been large for all generations, the report said, but the increase was especially large for Millennials and Generation Z, who are even more likely than their predecessors to help others in need.

