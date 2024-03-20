MSC World America News





(March 19, 2024) — MSC Cruises is gearing up for a double celebration in Miami in 2025 when it welcomes its brand new ship MSC World America to the cruise line's new terminal at PortMiami. The 6,674-passenger ship will be christened on April 9, 2025, at MSC's future terminal in Miami. The four-story building has represented an investment of 100 million dollars and will be able to accommodate 36,000 passenger movements per day, while having enough space to serve three ships of the latest generation at the same time. MSC World America's traditional naming ceremony will be followed by a celebratory cruise to MSC's private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. “There is no better place to welcome MSC World America than the cruise capital of the world. We look forward to seeing her set sail from our state-of-the-art cruise terminal built in partnership with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami.” said Ruben A. Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “As we build our offering in the North American market and help attract more international guests to the Caribbean, we are excited to bring our newest and most outstanding ship to date to Miami. Following her debut in Miami, MSC World America will embark on alternating 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries beginning April 12, 2025. Featured ports of call include Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Roatan. All MSC World America itineraries will feature calls at Ocean Cay. Like sister ship MSC World Europa — which debuted in 2022 — MSC World America will be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas) and will become MSC's first US-based ship to feature this technology. The ship will span 22 decks and have more than 430,000 square meters of public space, including 13 restaurants, 20 bars and lounges, six swimming pools, 14 hot tubs and three entertainment venues. The ship will also offer 2,614 staterooms, including infinity staterooms with ocean views, balconies overlooking the World Promenade exterior and connecting family staterooms, as well as the cruise line's signature MSC Yacht Club suite complex. MSC World America will become the 23rd ship in MSC Cruises' fleet and the largest, alongside sister ship MSC World Europa. The cruise line will welcome two new world-class ships in 2026 and 2027.

