World News February: $236 billion a year profit from forced labor, Senegal election update, Lebanon peacekeepers
In an alert, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said that this increase was driven by the increase in the number of people forced to work illegally, but also by higher earnings.
ILO senior research officer Federico Blanco told reporters in Geneva that traffickers and criminals earn roughly $10,000 per victim, about $1,700 more than in 2014.
The number of people is also incalculable. These ill-gotten gains represent wages, resources, livelihoods, stolen from workers, he said.
This affects not only the workers themselves, but also their families and the flow of migrant remittances, disrupting entire communities.
Earnings from forced labor are highest in Europe and Central Asia at $84 billion – followed by Asia and the Pacific ($62 billion), the Americas ($52 billion), Africa ($20 billion) and the Arab States ($18 billion) ).
Profitable sex trade
Forced sex work generates more than two-thirds of earnings, even though it comprises only one-fourth of the total number of people forced to work illegally.
That's because exploiters earn more than $27,000 a year from each illegal sex worker, far more than the average $3,600 in earnings generated by most other forms of forced labor.
Senegal: UN experts call for basic freedoms ahead of elections
Independent human rights experts on Tuesday appealed to the authorities in Senegal to ensure that political parties, journalists and human rights defenders can exercise their right to freedom of association, assembly and expression during the upcoming election period.
of Human Rights Council– The previously appointed experts have raised concerns in the Government about the criminal prosecution and detention of opposition leaders and their supporters.
They also welcomed the release of over 500 detainees last week, including opposition leaders Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, although they have only days left to campaign before the presidential vote on March 24, 2024.
Comprehensive and meaningful survey is essential
We call on the authorities to uphold the basic freedoms necessary for a comprehensive and meaningful democratic process and to end the restrictions on public freedoms that the country has witnessed in recent years, experts said.
They noted that Senegal had seen unprecedented mass protests across the country since March 2021 in response to the arrest and trial of opposition leaders.
Senegalese authorities appear to have used frequent restrictions on public freedoms, bans on protests and temporary shutdowns of the Internet, experts said, noting the negative impact on the exercise of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful demonstrations by members of the political opposition and civil society.
Arrests and bans on demonstrations are dangerously limiting the civic and political space that is an essential part of any democratic society, experts said.
We call on the Senegalese authorities to create favorable conditions for the exercise of public freedoms, and in particular the rights of peaceful assembly, organization and expression during the election period, they concluded.
Lebanon: Deep concern over ongoing hostilities
In Lebanon, where the UN Special Coordinator for the country on Tuesday expressed deep concern about the escalation of firefights along, and increasingly beyond, the Blue Line, the line of demarcation that separates the Lebanese and Israeli armed forces.
Briefing of Security Council in a closed-door meeting, Joanna Wronecka stressed the need to restore calm, calling for respect for international humanitarian law to protect civilians.
She highlighted the danger posed by the incomplete implementation of resolution 1701 to Lebanon, Israel and regional stability, calling for a political process that addresses the root causes of the conflict.
I have reminded stakeholders of all parties of their obligation to fully comply with international humanitarian and human rights law, namely to protect civilians, she said, according to a news release issued by its office (UNSCOL)
Adopted in 2006, the resolution called for, among other things, a complete cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the deployment of Lebanese armed forces in southern Lebanon, and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River.
UNIFIL marks its 46th anniversary
Also on Tuesday, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFILE) marked its 46th anniversary, renewing calls for full demilitarization and moving toward a political and diplomatic solution.
Aroldo Lzaro, Chief of Mission and Force Commander, commended the work of more than 10,000 military peacekeepers from 49 countries and civilian staff.
Despite relentless and daily exchanges of fire since the start of the war in Gaza, they have stayed the course in monitoring the rapidly developing situation in southern Lebanon, helping local communities, he said.
Lieutenant General Lzaro also paid tribute to over 330 members of the mission who lost their lives while serving there.
