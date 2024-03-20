Global: The expanding impact of climate change on air pollution in South Asia requires urgent international cooperation and assistance.





Responding to a new report that names three South Asian countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India as having the worst air quality globally, at a time when the World Meteorological Organization has issued a red alert for global warming indicators, Ann Harrison, Amnesty International's climate advisor, said: The climate red alert, in addition to prolonged exposure to toxic air quality in many parts of the South Asian region, illustrates the risk of damage to the lives and health of more than a billion people from accelerating climate chaos. There has been little concerted action by both the affected countries and the high-income fossil fuel producers who are planning to expandnot to reduce production, to address this problem which is mainly driven by the burning of fossil fuels. The climate red alert, in addition to prolonged exposure to toxic air quality in many parts of the South Asian region, illustrates the risk of damage to the lives and health of more than a billion people from accelerating climate chaos. Ann Harrison, Amnesty International climate advisor We reiterate our calls to the affected countries of South Asia to urgently establish and implement the action plan on transboundary pollution and to the international community, especially the historical emitters with the greatest responsibility for climate change and others in a position to do so, by including high-income fossil fuels. producing countries, to provide adequate financing to help countries adapt to climate change, as well as to ensure the operationalization and capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund this year. This is essential to help protect public health and human rights in countries that are already suffering from the damage caused by climate change, which is expected to worsen. The need for a complete, rapid, just and funded phase-out of fossil fuels, accompanied by a just, equitable and human rights-compliant transition to renewable energy for all, can no longer be postponed further. Background Air quality in South Asia is a particular concern, with 29 of the 30 most polluted cities in India, Pakistan or Bangladesh. In 2023, average air quality in Bangladesh exceeded WHO safety guidelines by nearly 16 times, making it the country with the worst air quality in the world. Pakistan and India followed closely behind, with India occupying nine of the top 10 places for most polluted cities. Many cities from Nepal also featured prominentlyreport from IQAir, which tracks air quality around the world. The report also highlighted the lack of air quality monitoring stations in countries in Africa, South America and the Middle East. Climate change and air quality are inseparable connected, as the same pollutants that cause climate change also harm air quality, endangering people's rights to life and health, as well as the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. The impacts of air pollution are also exacerbated by a hotter climate. New State of the Global Climate Report The World Meteorological Organization issued a red alert after confirming 2023 as the hottest year on record by a clear margin.

