The Royal Sydney Easter Show 2024 celebrates agriculture, farmers and our regional communities

Over 12 days, more than 820,000 visitors will pass through the gates to take part in this celebration of NSW's top agricultural and primary industries, which last year achieved a gross production value of $21.2 billion. The show offers a unique opportunity for communities, farmers and aquaculturists to submit their produce for judging to find the best in show, with 15,000 trophies, certificates and medals awarded. School students, exhibitors and regulars travel from all over NSW to Homebush so they can attend the event or simply enjoy strolling through the pavilions and side exhibition alley. This major event provides professional recognition that helps define our state. The NSW Department of Primary Industries sponsors the iconic produce shows, designed to highlight unique products from four districts. Along with the best fruits and vegetables, visitors can see impressive displays of oysters, cattle, sheep, horses, pigs, goats, working dogs, honey, alpacas and Instagram-rated poultry. This year the woodcutting competition reaches an impressive 125-year milestone with a women's world championship for the first time in both manual and solo sawing. Other highlights of this year's show include family favorite Farmyard Nursery, the Grand Parade, Alpaca Shedding, Livestock Judging, Country Women's Association Tea and Scans, Wood Dogs, Scary Rides, Bags show and fireworks. The iconic Easter Show and the Royal Society of Agriculture's associated activities generate more than $617 million into the NSW economy each year. Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said: The Royal Sydney Easter Show puts our world-class agriculture and primary industries in NSW front and center in a showcase for visitors from all over. NSW farmers work hard to create the best food and fibre, our reputation is second to none, and this is a chance to recognize and highlight the ways they strive for excellence. I look forward to presenting the Shows longest standing trophy for the best District Show RAS Permanent Shield is a very competitive field where dozens of people work tirelessly to make their pumpkins, corn, apples and wheat shine and tell a story. This year's show offers city-goers and bush-lovers a chance to come together and experience great food and sights – not to be missed and don a hat.

