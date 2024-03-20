Hard Rock International Joins World Wildlife Fund to Go Dark for Earth Hour 2024





ACTIvE March 23Hard Rock Cafes, casinos and Hotels around the globe will participate in Earth Hour 2024 by going “dark” from From 20:30 to 21:30 (local property time). Guests at participating properties' restaurants, bars, rock shops, hotel rooms, lobbies and outdoor spaces will take part in the movement by engaging in fun, entertaining activities, all without the use of electricity for 60 minutes. These include candlelit dinners, acoustic music shows, flame shows, cocktail promotions, as well as kid-focused events at ROXITY Kids Clubs at Hard Rock Hotels. Together, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming properties have saved more than 14,000 kWh since 2019 joining Earth Hour each year, with 2023 being Hard Rock's most impactful year to date with 135 cafes. casinos and hotels honoring the initiative. “We are honored to play a part in the World Wildlife Fund's global Earth Hour initiative to raise awareness of the things we can all do to help 'Save the Planet' a motto at the heart of DNA of Hard Rock,” said. Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. “We hope that after guests and team members at our properties experience Hard Rock Earth Hour style, they will be motivated to make a broader commitment to protect our planet at home and in their personal lives. daily.” To learn more about Hard Rock's motto and Save the Planet commitment, visit www.hardrock.com/living-our-mottos.aspx. Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com. About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies globally with locations in over 70 countries comprising 309 locations comprising owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinosRock Shop, Live performance venues and cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and online gaming platform. Starting with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed in its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by JD Power's North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in exceptional guest satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top high-end hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately held gaming company designated as a Best Managed Company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored three times. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and Junior Ranks and a leading large employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industries. At the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Earth Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grade ratings from the major investment grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) ​​and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com OR shop.hardrock.com . SOURCE Hard Rock International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-international-joins-world-wildlife-fund-to-go-dark-for-earth-hour-2024-302094788.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos