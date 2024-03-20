The truth is, a spent Sunak might not mind the idea of ​​packing up and going home | Zoe Williams

MDMA, before it was called ecstasy, would be called empathy, as it was created as a marriage counseling drug. The theory was that this would increase your compassion and reduce your threat response to the degree that you would be able to hear the truth with an open heart.

Then it turned out to be better as a party drug and was criminalized, and maybe all for the good, but just once I'd like to hear PMQ with everyone in E. Because a lot of what Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday was probably truths : Keir Starmer, if he wasn't Labor leader, would probably be happy to go back to being a lawyer. He probably got a lot of satisfaction from successfully defending people's human rights. I would have thought that of all, [Starmer] would be most grateful, Sunak said of his always-revised plan to hold elections later rather than sooner. And isn't that, if you think about it for five seconds, most likely true? Say what you like about the Labor leader, he's not a pantser.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister himself, of a milder temperament, would probably agree that two million quid is too much for each asylum seeker sent to Rwanda; that in these hard times there are as many better things to spend that money on as there are pounds in it. Hed probably welcomed the suggestion that he pack up, go home and waste someone else's time like the thought of a warm bath after a fight with a bear. There is a lot of truth in what these two men are saying, they are describing each other's realities. Hell, they're halfway there, they've stepped into each other's shoes, but tragically they can't even hear him because they're yelling at him.

Sunak is running on fumes. Almost all of his retorts to the Labor leader consist of one of two ideas: you did this when you were a lawyer, which we can broadly file under the category of being a lawyer; or this other idea of ​​ours that you voted against, which we can file broadly under the category of being a member of his majesty's opposition. He takes enormous credit for falling inflation and energy prices, over which he has very little control, and blames the collapse of local councils as if Tory cuts to local authorities never happened and still don't have much chaos to offer. He flubbed his words and stifled his crescendos. If he did things and went home, I doubt he would waste anyone's time. I think he's going to sit really quietly and not be a problem for anyone, for a really long time.

Starmer certainly comes with more confidence and verbal ease. He got a lot better at random placement It's really sad to see [Sunak] reduced to this nonsense and learned how to repeat the same phrase again without looking embarrassed. Tory chaos, 14 years of Tory chaos, the cost of Tory chaos and working families paying the price.

I believe the principle originated with Blair, back then: just when you think you're going to puke if you say it again, this will be the first time ordinary people hear it. I'm sure it's gotten worse over the decades, the phrases have gotten simpler and the repetition more insistent, but people in comas need to listen to the political messages too, as they might wake up before polling day. Can't be too careful. Every vote counts.

However, Starmer suffers a bit from the sheer prevalence of Tory screws. He went into immigration policy, the failure of the Prison Service, the NHS struggling because the Tories broke it, the $46 billion hole in the Prime Minister's Allowance, but he could have gone on to talk about anything. Transport, sewage, dentistry, social care, racism, education, housing, everything. It's like what they say about DNA technology, which gets really good: if you shake someone's hand, and they take a cup and drive 200 miles and throw it in a bin, and the binman holds a Co-op, you can be placed quite reliably at the scene of the crime. Technology has outlived its usefulness by being too good; and conservatives have destroyed their open goals, since everything is just open.

So it was actually a relief for all of us, not just the Prime Minister, when the questions went to his benches and dear MPs stood up to ask for soft and small things; sometimes just for a little attention. Sheryll Murray, the Conservative member for South East Cornwall, wanted something done about a local tax. Sunak thanked him and praised him before the paid people. What about my psychic number? his poor face prayed, silently. I'm spent. I just spelled drug without the r. Andrew Rosindell's now obligatory and frankly mindless attack on Sadiq Khan produced an endorsement of Khans Tory rival Susan Hall who was so half-hearted that she had words to say about him, but fortunately none of them it would make sense.

Labor interventions in Gaza produced more commitment to a humanitarian pause, nothing strong enough to assuage anyone's horror at what was unfolding. And Labor MP Ashley Dalton hit back at Frank Hester's racism, with some new remarks coming to light. I dealt with this last week, Sunak said, irritated but a little tentative. Dude, this is how it works: these disasters will come every week, and they will keep coming, until you stop creating them.