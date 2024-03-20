It is our responsibility to help people walk, cycle, use public transport. City of Edinburgh Council





Transport and Environment Convention adviser Scott Arthur writes about the desire for change in the way we move around the city.

Yesterday (Tuesday) I joined Sustrans to officially present the Edinburgh Walking and Cycling Index (WACI) results at City Hall. As always, this report contains a wealth of fascinating information about the travel habits of Edinburgh residents, their views on transport here and the kind of effects their choices are having on the capital. Our compact city continues to be walkable – two-thirds of us walk or cycle five days a week – and annual bike trips are on the rise, rising to 30.7 million from 24.4 million in 2021. This election has a real impact. By taking thousands of cars off the road every day, each year they help create £262.6 million in economic benefits and save 42,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. However, what struck me about the feedback gathered through the index was the appetite for change. It is clear that there is so much we need to do to create a truly accessible, sustainable and safe transport system, free of congestion, air pollution and harmful carbon emissions, where these benefits are realized on an even greater scale. great. And what is particularly encouraging about WACI is that many of Edinburgh's citizens already want to see us invest in the kind of bold change needed to achieve this. The fact that 57% of people want to see us spend more on walking and cycling, 68% support more investment in public transport and half of residents have called for better cycling infrastructure shows that we are moving in the right direction. properly. The stark inequalities revealed in the WACI – 28% of men cycle at least once a week compared to 16% of women, while those in higher socio-economic groups are much more likely to walk, cycle or cycling than the most deprived residents, for example – gives us even more reason to take the plunge, to ensure that everyone can share in the rewards that healthy, emission-free active travel can offer. Fittingly, today we are able to celebrate one of Edinburgh's flagship walking, cycling and cycling projects with the official opening of the City Center East West Link (CCWEL). This multi-million pound scheme has transformed the route between Roseburn and Leith Walk via the Haymarket and West End to create a safe and direct cycle route, significantly improving the routes for those who walk, cycle and spend time there. This is a taste of things to come, with work set to start, or even finish, on some major cross-city initiatives to overhaul our walking, cycling and cycling network this year. Hot on the heels of CCWEL, this summer we will be finishing the Roseburn Road on the Union Canal, which will connect to CCWEL and make a start on the West Edinburgh Link. We will soon start legal proceedings for Meadows to George Street, which will change the game for walking, cycling or cycling in the city center and reduce bus journey times, along with George Street and First New Town (GNT). The GNT will not only provide a dedicated cycleway in the heart of the city, connecting to the CCWEL, but will significantly improve the public spaces and streets nearby for all those who spend time, socialize and shop there. This is not to mention our ambitious plans to accelerate the Transformation of the City Center by reducing motor traffic traveling through the Old Town through a trial, and the upcoming consultation on plans for a tram line between Granton and Bioquarter. Residents have told us they want to walk, walk, bike and use public transport more. It is our responsibility to give them the safe, accessible and reliable options to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/news/article/13942/transport-convener-it-s-out-responsibility-to-help-people-walk-wheel-cycle-and-use-public-transport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos