HONG KONG China hit back on Wednesday against international criticism of a new national security law passed in Hong Kong, dismissing concerns that it will further erode civil liberties in the Chinese territory.

The United States and other governments have expressed opposition to the legislation, known as Article 23, which Hong Kong lawmakers approved unanimously on Tuesday night after debating it in record speed.

We strongly deplore and resolutely oppose individual countries and organizations that slander and defame Hong Kong's National Security Protection Bill, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press conference in Beijing, referring to the legislation Article 23.

Domestic law penalizes treason, sedition, theft of state secrets and espionage, sabotage that endangers national security, and foreign interference. it it is meant to complement a comprehensive national security law put in place by Beijing in 2020.

The Hong Kong and Chinese governments say both laws are needed to restore stability after pro-democracy protests in 2019, which sometimes turned violent. But critics say they are prompting a broad crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, a former British colony whose Western-style civil liberties, such as freedom of expression, were guaranteed for 50 years when it returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. .

John Lee, Hong Kong's top leader, hailed the passage of the bills as a milestone for the city, saying they would come into force on Saturday.

With the passage of the bill, he told Hong Kong lawmakers on Tuesday night, we will be able to effectively protect national security, allowing Hong Kong to move forward without worry or burden and focus on economic development and improvement of people's livelihood.

The new law stiffens penalties and makes changes that critics say undermine due process. Treason, sedition and some forms of sabotage are punishable by life imprisonment.

Like Beijing's national security law, the domestic legislation purports to apply not only to residents and businesses within Hong Kong, but also aims to ensnare those living outside its borders.

Hong Kong is required to enact Article 23 legislation under its Basic Law, which serves as its mini-constitution. A previous attempt failed in 2003, when about 500,000 of Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents took to the streets in protest, forcing the government to withdraw the bill.

Since Beijing's national security law was enacted in 2020, Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition has all but disappeared and mass protests of any kind have become a thing of the past. Hong Kong officials had been promising to pass Article 23 legislation for months, limiting public consultation to one month compared to three months when the bill was last introduced in 2002.

After the public consultation period ended on February 28, the Hong Kong government said it had received more than 13,000 submissions, up from more than 90,000 in 2002, and that 98.6% of them were in support of the legislation.

Others, they said, were either ambivalent in their stance or in opposition, including some from foreign anti-China organizations or defectors, a reference to pro-democracy activists who have fled Hong Kong.

Under pressure from Beijing, the Article 23 bill was passed on March 8 and passed through Hong Kong's 90-seat Legislative Council in less than 11 days, faster than any other law since 1997.

Dominic Chiu, senior China and Northeast Asia analyst at New York-based consulting firm Eurasia Group, said the urgency with which the law was passed was highly unusual.

It was intended to cut the risk of protracted debate leading to a mobilization of international opposition, he said in a note. Therefore, this was likely a deliberate attempt to catch foreign observers of Article 23 by surprise by minimizing the time for external review and criticism.

On Tuesday, the US State Department described the new crimes the law defines, such as foreign interference, as poorly defined and too vague.

We believe these kinds of actions have the potential to accelerate the closure of Hong Kong's once open society, spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

In one joint paper Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week in response to Article 23, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the Congressional Executive Committee on China called for a reassessment of US business and travel advisories on Hong Kong and the closure of Hong- ut Congo's economic and trade offices in the US They also recommended US government sanctions against Hong Kong officials who have played an important role in carrying out Beijing's bid to undermine democratic freedoms and the rule of law in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government has compared Article 23 to national security laws in the United States and elsewhere and accused Washington and others of making grossly misleading and false comments.

Not only are these remarks completely baseless and misleading, but they also completely ignore the HKSAR's constitutional duty and practical needs to legislate, as well as the positive effects of enacting legislation on economic development and human rights protection. said in a statement late Wednesday, referring to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Hong Kong government says the law will only affect an extremely small minority of people who threaten national security, and that others will not unwittingly break the law.

But it has created anxiety for a number of groups, including financial professionals whose jobs require them to research mainland Chinese companies and often deal with sensitive corporate information.

Chiu said the law would mainly affect the media and non-governmental organizations, and that it was highly unlikely that foreign businesses and financial institutions unrelated to the media would be targeted. Hong Kong officials, mindful of the double blow to the city's reputation brought by the crackdown and years of pandemic isolation, have sought to placate foreign businesses as they try to revive the economy and maintain Hong Kong's role as an international financial center.

However, some foreign businesses have moved some or all of their operations out of Hong Kong in recent years, while many civil society organizations have closed down.

Media organizations have also been particularly concerned, arguing during the public consultation period that journalists should be able to protect the public interest. Although lawmakers added such protection for breaching state secrets, the threshold is high and the overall changes in legislation did not go as far as journalist groups had hoped.

Many news organizations have been forcibly shut down or closed down on their own since Beijing's national security law was imposed in 2020, and the Article 23 legislation could give them further reason to leave Hong Kong, Cdric said. Alviani, director of the Asia-Pacific office at Reporters Without Borders.

US-funded media outlet Radio Free Asia (RFA) is among those said to be considering pulling out of the city. An RFA spokesman would not confirm the reports, but told NBC News last week that the media was paying attention to Article 23 and what it means for its staff and operations.

By inserting these provisions into the Basic Law, they somehow expect the world to believe that the rule of law has returned to Hong Kong, Alviani said, but the provisions in the Article 23 legislation are actually as vague as the original national security law.

A law is supposed to be proportionate and should provide all the elements for people to understand what is prohibited, he continued. But in the case of national security provisions, it is obviously aimed at creating self-censorship.