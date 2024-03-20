Prosperity and stability top agenda as Foreign and Defense Secretaries travel to Australia

The Foreign Secretary and Defense Secretary will attend the annual UK-Australia summit in Canberra and Adelaide.

The AUKMIN ministerial meeting will focus on close cooperation along common priorities, addressing global challenges, including supporting Ukraine, climate change and fostering mutual prosperity.

Both the UK and Australia will continue to work together with partners to ensure that the Indo-Pacific region is open, stable and unencumbered.

The Foreign Secretary and Defense Secretary will strengthen closer cooperation between the UK and Australia at the annual Australian UK Foreign and Defense Ministers (AUKMIN) meetings in Canberra and Adelaide.

They will highlight the links that allow the UK and Australia to work closely together on everything from trade to security, boosting mutual prosperity, growing both economies and keeping our people safe.

David Cameron and Grant Shapps will meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Secretary Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard to collectively boost support for shared global challenges, including support for Ukraine, peace in the Middle East and stability in Indo-Pacific.

Ministers will assess the progress made under AUKUS, the historic defense and security partnership between the UK, US and Australia, reflecting the deep level of trust and cooperation between our countries. One of the most important strategic capabilities collaborations in decades, AUKUS is a central part of the UK's efforts to deepen relationships with our closest partners to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said:

The UK and Australia have strong and enduring ties, which have never been more important than they are today. Our relationship is a point of stability in a rapidly changing, dangerous and uncertain world. These connections, that mutual understanding, allow us to work closely on our common priorities and to face global challenges.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

Great Britain and Australia fought side by side 80 years ago against tyranny on the beaches of Normandy. Today our two great nations continue to stand together to ensure peace and prosperity around the world. We were facing the challenges of a more dangerous world together, and through partnerships like AUKUS and our continued support for Ukraine, we were protecting our shared freedoms and values.

In Ukraine, the UK and Australia stand shoulder to shoulder against Putin's illegal occupation and already work closely together, both through our joint work to train over 35,000 Ukrainian conscripts in the UK, and Australia's contribution to the International Fund led from the UK. for Ukraine.

In the Middle East, the Foreign Secretary and Defense Secretary will push for the UK's desire for an immediate humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza, to get aid in and the hostages out, then progress towards a ceasefire of stable, permanent, without return to destruction. , fighting and loss of life.

The Foreign Secretary and Foreign Minister Wong will also acknowledge that rates of gender-based violence in the Pacific are among the highest in the world and will act to prevent escalation through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Over the past two years alone, Australian equity investor commitments to the UK have been in excess of £41 billion and they are already rolling out UK infrastructure and supporting urban transformations. In a meeting with Australia's leading equity investors, the Foreign Secretary will highlight the importance of Australian capital to the UK economy and encourage investors to diversify and support the energy transition and HMG's key priorities.

The Foreign Secretary will demonstrate the strength of the UK-Australia trade relationship through our Free Trade Agreement. The deal – which came into force last year and means there are no tariffs on 100% of UK goods exports to Australia and over 99% of Australian goods exports to the UK – has brought benefits for Britons and Australians alike, creating jobs and growth in both countries.

He will also press for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), signed in July last year. With the Indo-Pacific set to account for half of global growth by 2050, membership of the CPTPP would increase the UK's economic engagement and promote prosperity in the region.

It will also push for joint action on climate finance for small island developing States and a more representative multilateral system better equipped to meet today's challenges.

This includes addressing the devastating effects of climate change, with Pacific island nations on the front lines. The UK and Australia will try to step up their commitments to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, including switching to renewable energy sources, promoting low-emission technologies as part of a joint technology partnership clearly the 2 countries signed in 2021.

The Secretary of Defense will meet with defense companies during an industry roundtable to discuss greater government-industry cooperation and boost support for Ukraine.

He will also attend the Last Post ceremony at the Australian War Memorial where he will lay a wreath in memory of all those who have given their lives for our freedoms.