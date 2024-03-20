International
Hoopla basketball tournament canceled as teacher strike continues
One of Saskatchewan's biggest amateur sports tournaments has been canceled due to a contract battle between teachers and the provincial government.
Organizers had announced that the event would be canceled if the job action announced for Thursday and Friday's provincewide withdrawal from extracurricular activities was canceled by a deadline of 3pm CST on Wednesday.
The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) is adamant that class size and complexity should be added to the contract agreement, while the provincial government says the bargaining table is not the place for the issue.
However, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement and sanctions have not been lifted. Activities and events like Hoopla cannot be held without the participation of teachers, the Saskatchewan Secondary Schools Athletic Association said in a news release.
Tournament organizers say they are frustrated that both sides are unwilling to return to the table.
Another event, the Optimist Festival of Bands, an all-ages and ability-level concert in Regina that was expected to last four days, was canceled. It took place only on Monday and Tuesday due to the labor action.
Teachers gather outside the parliament
Meanwhile, teachers, who were holding a one-day strike Wednesday, protested and gathered at locations across the province, including outside the Saskatchewan legislature, where the government was announcing its annual budget.
Allison Gritzfeld and Christine Bruce, who traveled from Moose Jaw to Regina, were among them.
Bruce, who teaches Grade 4 and Grade 5, said that while she is a strong believer in inclusive education, class sizes become a barrier.
“When we have so many students in our class, it makes it really difficult to meet all of the students' needs in the way that I would really hope. I'm here to fight for all of my students past and present.” she said.
Bruce said it's “really hard to meet all the needs” when her classes have north of 27 students.
“I've been through a lot of years. It's a big challenge. It's a struggle,” she said.
Gritzfeld agreed, saying the ultimate goal is to envision a better Saskatchewan for all students.
“We're trying to make our province better. We're trying to make this better for our kids. Between all the politics and the money negotiations and whatever, this is for the kids.”
The STF also announced another one-day strike for teachers in the Lloydminster Public, Lloydminster Catholic and Horizon school divisions. It is set to happen on Friday.
Teachers strike in Saskatoon
In Saskatoon on Wednesday, teachers, family members and some students took to the streets. CBC spoke to several outside Midtown Mall in downtown Saskatoon.
Zak Lindsay said he is marching for his students and wants the government to add class size and complexity to the contract agreement
“My complexity in my classroom is that I'm teaching more than one curriculum. I'm experiencing extreme needs in terms of mental health, academic needs and support,” he said.
“Unfortunately, what we're getting now is waiting and we're done waiting. We're here now saying enough is enough.”
Lindsay said the government should stop playing “political games” as students “are not political hostages” to be used.
During the legislative session on Tuesday, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill urged the union to cancel industrial action that could affect Hoopla.
“The union leadership wants to say it's about the kids, but now it's the kids who are paying the price for the STF's job action,” Cockrill said.
STF president Samantha Becotte blamed the government.
“If the government agreed to binding arbitration on class complexity or gave their negotiating team a mandate that includes class complexity, we could go back to the table to negotiate a deal and all sanctions would be lifted or suspended, ” said Becotte.
