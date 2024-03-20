Russians flock to polling stations in apparent protest as Putin looks to extend his rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin won early Monday in a victory that was never in doubt as partial election results showed him easily by securing a fifth term after facing only token challengers and harshly suppressing opposition voices.

With little margin for protest, Russians flocked outside polling stations at noon on the final day of the election, apparently heeding the opposition's call to express their displeasure with Putin. However, the impending slide underscored that Putin would accept nothing less than full control of Russia's political system. extends his nearly quarter-century rule for another six years.

Putin hailed the early results as a sign of confidence and hope in him, while critics saw them as another reflection of the predetermined nature of the election.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: Polls are closed in Russia, following illegal elections on Ukrainian territory, lack of choice for voters and lack of independent OSCE monitoring . This is not what free and fair elections look like.

each public criticism of Putin or his war in Ukraine is drowned. Independent media have been crippled. His worst political enemy, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month, and other critics are either in prison or in exile.

Beyond the fact that voters had virtually no choice, independent election monitoring was extremely limited. According to Russia's Central Election Commission, Putin had about 87% of the vote with about 90% of precincts counted.

In a tightly controlled environment with little room for genuine protest, Navalny's associates urged those unhappy with Putin or the war to go to the polls at noon on Sunday, and lines formed outside a number of polling stations. voting inside Russia and in its embassies around the world. to swell at that time.

Among those who heard the call was Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, who joined a long line at the Russian Embassy in Berlin as some in the crowd clapped and chanted her name.

She spent more than five hours in line and told reporters after casting her vote that she had written her late husband's name on the ballot.

Asked if she had a message for Putin, Navalnaya replied: Please don't ask me or anyone for messages about Mr. Putin. There can be no negotiations and nothing with Mr. Putin, because he is a murderer, he is a gangster.

But Putin dismissed the effectiveness of the apparent protest.

There was a call to vote at noon. And this was supposed to be a manifestation of opposition. Well, if there were calls to vote, then … I applaud that,” he told a news conference after polls closed.

Unusually, he referred to Putin Navalny by name for the first time in years at the press conference. And he said he was informed of an idea to release the opposition leader from prison days before his death. Putin said he agreed to the idea, provided Navalny did not return to Russia.

Some Russians waiting to vote in Moscow and St. Petersburg told The Associated Press they were taking part in the protest, but it was not possible to confirm whether all those in line were doing so.

A woman in Moscow, who said she was named Yulia, told the AP she was voting for the first time.

Even if my vote doesn't change anything, my conscience will be clear… about the future I want to see for our country, she said. Like others, she did not give her full name due to security concerns.

Another Moscow voter, who also identified himself only by his first name, Vadim, said he hoped for change, but added that, unfortunately, it was unlikely.

Meanwhile, Navalny's supporters went to his grave in Moscow, some carrying ballot papers with his name written on them.

Meduza, Russia's largest independent news paper, published photos of the ballots it received from its readers, one of which read murderer, another thief, and another The Hague awaits you. The latter refers to an arrest warrant for Putin from the International Criminal Court accusing him of personal responsibility for child abductions from Ukraine.

Some people told the AP they were happy to vote for Putin, which came as no surprise in a country where independent media has been crippled, state television broadcasts a drumbeat of praise for the Russian leader, and expressing any other opinion is dangerous.

Dmitry Sergienko, who cast his vote in Moscow, said, I am satisfied with everything and I want everything to continue as it is now.

Voting took place over three days in polling stations across vast countries, 11 time zones, in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine and online. As people voted on Sunday, Russian authorities said Ukraine started a new massive wave attacks on Russia, killing two people, underscoring the challenges facing the Kremlin.

Despite strong controls, several dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations were reported during the voting period.

Several people were arrested, including in Moscow and St. Petersburg, after trying to set fires or set off explosives at polling stations, while others were detained for throwing green antiseptics or paint at ballot boxes.

Stanislav Andreychuk, co-chairman of independent election watchdog Golos, said pressure on voters from law enforcement had reached unprecedented levels.

Russians, he said in a post on social media, were searched as they entered polling stations, there were attempts to check stuffed ballots before they were cast, and one report said police asked to open a ballot box to remove a ballot. .

“It's the first time in my life I've seen such absurdities,” Andreychuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that he started monitoring elections in Russia 20 years ago.

The OVD-Info group that monitors political arrests said 80 people were arrested in 20 cities across Russia on Sunday.

That left little room for people to express their displeasure, but Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said the opposition's call to protest was successful.

Across Russia, long lines also formed around midday outside diplomatic missions in London, Berlin, Paris, Milan, Belgrade and other cities with large Russian communities, many of whom fled home after Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters in Berlin displayed a picture of Putin bathing in a pool of blood with the Ukrainian flag at his side, along with torn up ballot papers in ballot boxes.

Russian state television and officials said foreign lines showed a large turnout.

In Tallinn, where hundreds of people lined the Estonian capital's cobblestone streets leading to the Russian Embassy, ​​23-year-old Tatiana said she had come to take part in the protest.

If we have any opportunity to protest, I think it's important to take every opportunity, she said, giving only her name.

Boris Nadezhdin, a liberal politician who tried to join the race on an anti-war platform but was barred from running by election officials, expressed hope that many Russians would vote against Putin.

“I believe that the Russian people today have a chance to show their real attitude to what is happening by voting not for Putin, but for some other candidate or in some other way, which is exactly what I did,” he said after the vote in Dolgoprudny. , a city outside Moscow.

Follow AP's coverage of the Russian elections: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-election