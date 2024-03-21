Sask. the budget increases spending on health infrastructure to more than $500 million

The Saskatchewan government's 2024-2025 budget includes more than half a billion dollars for construction projects in Prince Albert, Weyburn and other centres.

But health care workers say the new buildings won't help much if there aren't enough staff.

“It's disappointing,” said Saskatchewan Nurses Union president Tracy Zambory. “You can't improve health care without the people who actually deliver the service.”

Zambory called the overall health budget “smoke and mirrors.” She said too much money is being spent on short-term contract workers and not enough on retaining and hiring permanent staff.

Infrastructure spending in the budget is part of $7.6 billion in health spending, a 10.6 percent increase from last year.

Infrastructure costs include:

$180 million for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital redevelopment project.

$55 million for the Weyburn General Hospital replacement project.

$27 million for the construction of the La Ronge long-term care project.

$22 million to complete construction on the Regina General Hospital parkade.

$20 million for Regina's long-term care specialty beds project.

The total of $516.8 million in health infrastructure spending is an increase of $179.3 million from the previous budget.

On Monday, the federal government announced $560 million in health transfers to Saskatchewan that will be spent on various areas including recruitment, retention and training.

The provincial budget includes an additional $59.4 million for “targeted initiatives to expand access to primary, community and senior care” across the province.

The government plans to spend $30 million to address capacity pressures in Regina and Saskatoon, and $10 million for the Regina Urgent Care Centre.

The cancer care budget will increase by 11 percent. The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency will receive a $26.1 million increase, bringing its budget to $249 million. This will include $3.5 million to establish Regina's new breast assessment

The budget for mental health and addictions will be $574 million, more than seven percent of the total health budget.

Bashir Jalloh, who represents health workers at the Canadian Union of Public Employees, said there is a desperate need for more long-term care facilities. He said there are 80 people competing for every bed that becomes available in a typical Regina care home.

Jalloh echoed Zambory's comments that employee retention is key to improving the system.

“If you're going to build a big building, you have to be able to staff it,” he said.

Dr. Annette Epp, a gynecologist from Saskatoon and president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, agreed that doctors and other health workers are the key to the system. She said issues such as the lack of family doctors need to be addressed.

The contract ratified between SMA and the government earlier this year is “a good start”, she said.

“Health human resources is one of the biggest issues across the country. Saskatchewan is not immune to this. Health care is a team sport. We need all health care workers,” Epp said.

She said that the HCSC will continue reviewing the details of the budget in the coming days.

Health Minister Everett Hindley said the government was continuing to build on its “health human resource action plan”, introduced a few years ago, with a focus on remote and rural communities.

He said Regina's urgent care center will open later this year, “and will be fully staffed.” He said there are efforts to allow nurse practitioners to expand their services through clinics at Warman and other centers.

He said these and other measures will take pressure off other parts of the system.