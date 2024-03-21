Platypuses reintroduced to the Royal National Park have a new family member





Genetic testing The project has used precision tracking to monitor the reintroduced population, a strategy that will continue to shed light on their recovery. As the project moves forward, we remain committed to monitoring the platypus population, ensuring the continued success and expansion of this pioneering reintroduction effort, said Dr Hawke. The genetic analysis will enable the team to identify the juvenile's parents, providing valuable insights into breeding patterns and the genetic health of the population. This information is essential for the continued success and management of the platypus within the park and for future conservation strategies. Reflecting on the wider impact of the project, Professor Richard Kingsford, Director of the Center for Ecosystem Science and part of the platypus research team, said the project was a good story in river conservation. The projects' progress and recent breeding success are a fantastic lightning rod for river conservation, he said. We want to feel good about the environment. And this is a very good way to show it. Platypus can be such a good indicator of the health of our rivers. Dr Phoebe Meagher, from the Taronga Conservation Society, has worked on the project since its inception and has been involved in monitoring the health of the platypuses as they were transported from the Snowy River region to their new home in the Royal National Park. Being able to refine and learn from conservation shifts so we can intervene and help vulnerable populations in times of need is absolutely critical, she said. To have such success in the first platypus translocation in NSW fills me with hope for the future of this species. WWF-Australia Rewilding program manager Rob Brewster said the joint project also demonstrated the benefit of community involvement in the protection of threatened species. Evidence of successful breeding is much more than the happy news of discovering a healthy juvenile platypus, he said. This whole project epitomizes what recovery is all about: the community coming together and saying we don't accept species and ecosystem decline. That we can bring back those vital missing elements that make our world so interesting to all of us.

