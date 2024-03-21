Soyuz launch to add 3 more crew members to ISS roster – Spaceflight Now

A Russian cosmonaut, an American astronaut and a Belarusian flight attendant-turned-spaceflight participant are preparing for a mission to the International Space Station. Their arrival at the orbital outpost will mark the start of Expedition 71.

Liftoff aboard a Soyuz 2.1a rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for 4:21 PM MSK (9:21 AM ET, 1321 UTC). Oleg Novistky, Tracy Dyson and Marina Vasilevskaya make up the MS-25 mission trio.

They are set to dock with the space station around 11:39 PM MSK (12:39 PM ET, 1639 UTC). This will be the fourth trip to the ISS for Novitsky, the third trip for Dyson and the first trip for Vasilevskaya.

Novitsky, 52, served as commander for his three previous flights and will hold the post again on this mission. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in Russia with a specialty in military unit and formation management in 2006 and went on to graduate from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in 2015. He accumulated more than 700 hours of career flight time. his .

He began his cosmonaut training in February 2007 and was named a test cosmonaut in July 2009.

Dr. Dyson grew up in California where she would go on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from California State University (CSU) Fullerton in 1993 before earning her Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California at Davis (UC Davis) in 1997. She was selected as an astronaut the following year, in 1998.

During a press conference leading up to the MS-25 mission, Dyson described her family's reaction when she told them about her selection into the astronaut corps.

My family was very excited that I applied, but we were all shocked that I was selected, Dyson said.

In January, Dyson spoke with Spaceflight Now and Space.com in a joint interview about her last time in orbit, during which she kept a journal of her thoughts while on the station. She said one memory that stood out was her involvement in a trio of spacewalks to remove and replace a failed pump module.

It came at the end of my growing up. And so, there was just a lot of reflection on how our crew really became cohesive over that period of time and my thoughts on that, and how the whole team on the planet had to come together, Dyson said. And it wasn't just the team in the flight control room, or the systems engineers at the Johnson Space Center, but everyone around the globe who was affected by the fact that we lost one of our two cooling pumps.

In addition to this punctuation mark on her second journey into space, Dyson also holds the distinction of being the first astronaut to use American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate with hearing-impaired people on Earth. She said she has no plans for anything similar this time because she wanted to keep her schedule lighter.

I really wanted to open myself up to any changes that happened on board because unexpected things happened before and so, I was careful not to sign myself up for too many things outside of what I know I would be doing in orbit, said Dyson.

Dyson also had the distinction of helping develop the spacecraft communicator (CAPCOM) position for Boeing's Starliner Mission Operations team. With any luck, it will be in orbit to receive the first crewed flight of the Starliner, which will launch in early May.

The two people in the capsule are my longtime friends. “Suni (Williams) and I go way back to when we interviewed for the astronaut program and we became friends then all the way through being selected together,” Dyson said. We have a lot of history, her and I, so I'm so excited that, at this point in our careers, we can get to be in space together! So that's kind of fun.

Also looking forward to enjoying her time on the station is the third member of the MS-25 crew: Marina Vasilevskaya. She performed as a professional ballroom dancer for over 15 years before switching careers and becoming a flight attendant.

According to Russian state media, TASS, Vasilevskaya was one of six finalists selected from more than 3000 applications submitted to the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for consideration for space flight training.

She and Anastasia Lenkova received final approval in July 2023. Lenkonva was assigned to the reserve crew for MS-25 along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Wagner and NASA astronaut Don Pettit.

Of the trio launching aboard the MS-25 mission, both Novitsky and Vasilevskaya will spend only about 12 days aboard the ISS. They will return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft along with NASA astronaut Loral OHara.

Vasilevskaya will go down in history as the first Belarusian woman to fly in space.