FIUs staying in Florida education grow as its enrollment grows | FIU news

The year 2024 will be monumental for Florida International University. In addition to continuing to top Florida's Performance-Based Funding Metrics, we anticipate FIU being named an Outstanding State University by the Florida Board of Governors at its June meeting.

Established by the Florida Legislature, Preeminence is a designation earned by Florida's public universities based on their performance on 13 metrics, including 4-year graduation rates, retention rates, research expenditures, number of National Academy members, and production of patents. FIU will join Florida State University, the University of Florida and the University of South Florida as distinguished universities.

Preeminent universities are eligible to receive dedicated funding including money to recruit and retain world-class faculty. We are grateful that the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis have invested in our public universities, providing quality and access allowing tuition to remain among the lowest in the nation and our students to graduate with very little, if any, debt.

This year, State University System universities will share $350 million in performance-based funding and $100 million in excellence funding to recruit and retain world-class faculty. Four prominent universities will share an additional $100 million.

FIU ranking increase

Recently, The Wall Street Journal called FIU 4th the best public university in the country and Washington Monthly ranked FIU 6th among public universities in the country.

US News and World Report recognized two FIU professional schools: Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine ranked #2 in Most Diverse Medical School. And the FIUs The College of Law rose 38 places to reach 60th place among the nation's law schools (No. 32 among public schools).

FIU is also among the top 5 US doctoral institutions in producing the most Fulbright scholars in the US in 2023-24.

FIU is classified as a Carnegie R1 “very high research activity” university, a classification achieved by only five other universities in Florida: UF, FSU, UM, USF and UCF. And it's leading the way nationally with one of the fastest-growing research programs. FIU research is making a significant impact in key areas, including environmental resilience, health and technology.

Talent thrives at FIU

Today, FIU applications are at an all-time high – up 113 percent from the 2022-23 academic year. FIU's Miami campuses are at the crossroads of North America, Latin America and Europe, drawing students from around the world, every state in the union and every county in Florida. We are proud of our local roots, our influential and engaged community, and our relentless focus on serving our region and the global community.

FIU's four-year graduation rate is over 64 percent – ​​a national benchmark of excellence. Our investments in student success initiatives, campus housing and first-generation programs have paid off with a 91 percent retention rate for our first-year students.

As one of the nation's largest Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs), FIU graduates more Hispanics – in STEM and other disciplines – than any other university in the country. Hispanic and black students earn 86 percent of bachelor's degrees awarded by FIU. Our university fundamentally embraces its role as the leading producer of talent in all disciplines at all levels – bachelor, master and doctorate. We pride ourselves on being a leader in providing access to upward economic mobility. Actually, Degree choices ranks FIU among the top 10 universities in the country for the return on investment it provides to graduates.

In other words, academic success and upward mobility converge at FIU to attract investment and drive economic prosperity in Florida. FIU boasts more than 310,000 alumni, annual research expenditures exceeding $317 million (up from $128 million a decade ago), and an economic impact in the billions.

FIU has invested in important innovations, both inside and outside our classrooms and laboratories. Driven by data, the university's student success operations focus on proactively identifying and removing barriers that can prevent graduation — and it's working.

FIU's investment in these areas is possible because of the ongoing commitment from the State of Florida. This commitment to higher education is essential for FIU to rise to the top and for the State University system to be ranked first System in Higher Education as of 2017 according to US News and World Report.