International
First translocation of platypus in NSW results in breeding success
The female was captured during a survey to assess the health of translocated platypuses and confirm potential offspring.
Over 3 nights, researchers from UNSW Sydney, Taronga Conservation Society Australia and WWF Australia, with support from NSW National Parks and Wildlife, set nets in 'hotspots' along Royal National Park waterways. They were placed in areas where monitoring had indicated regular activity.
The little platypus is in excellent condition, weighs 850 grams and is estimated to be about 6 months old. Her age matches the end of the platypus' breeding season and means she would have just emerged from her den. She will be appointed by the local indigenous community.
Before she was returned to the river, researchers assessed the condition of her body, took several samples and implanted a microchip for future identification.
During the surveys, the researchers also captured an adult female platypus named Delphi in the same area, which was also in good condition. Genetic analysis will confirm the juvenile's parents, providing valuable insights into breeding patterns and the genetic health of the population.
Ongoing monitoring and tracking have confirmed that all 10 original platypuses are still active, with a couple recently moving beyond detection range. The research team has not ruled out the possibility of more juveniles in the area.
Waterways in the Royal National Park have been extensively monitored, with results showing that habitat, food availability and water quality are suitable to support healthy platypus populations.
The breeding success is an important milestone for the program and a testament to the park's health. Further reintroductions are planned over the coming years.
The platypus return to the Royal National Park was the first platypus translocation program in New South Wales and aimed to restore a self-sustaining and genetically diverse platypus population. Platypuses were sourced from across New South Wales to ensure genetic diversity and taken to Taronga Zoo's purpose-built platypus enclosure before being released into the park.
Minister for Climate Change and Environment Penny Sharpe said:
“This is a wonderful discovery by our dedicated scientists and researchers who have spent their nights patiently monitoring the Hacking River for signs that these platypuses have survived in their new home.
“Not only are they surviving, but the discovery of a baby platypus shows they are thriving, which means the Royal National Park is in great shape. Invasive species are being treated and water quality is good.
“We have a biodiversity crisis in New South Wales. We can't run away from this. We need to protect all the different species that live within this unique landscape. Programs like this show that it is possible to bring animals back from the brink and what we learn here will be applied across New South Wales in the future.
'This gives me a lot of hope that our collaborations are working; that we may protect what remains and restore what has been damaged. Thank you and congratulations to UNSW Sydney, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, WWF Australia and NSW National Parks and Wildlife.'
UNSW conservation scientist and project leader Dr Gilad Bino said:
“The finding of the juvenile platypus is a clear sign that the reintroduced population is not only surviving but thriving, adapting well to their environment and contributing to the genetic diversity and resilience of this iconic species.
“The success of this reintroduction underscores the vital role that targeted conservation actions, such as translocations, rescues and reintroductions, play in conserving the platypus throughout its range.”
Taronga Australia Conservation Society Conservation Officer Dr Phoebe Meagher said:
“The platypus is such an iconic and fascinating animal, but unfortunately it is being hit from all sides – from climate change, droughts, fires and floods, to habitat fragmentation and pollution.
“Being able to refine and learn from conservation shifts so that we can intervene and help vulnerable populations in times of need is absolutely critical.
“Having such success in the first platypus translocation to New South Wales fills me with hope for the future of this species.”
WWF-Australia Rewilding Program Manager Rob Brewster said:
“Evidence of successful breeding is about much more than the happy news of discovering a healthy juvenile platypus.
“This whole project embodies what “rewilding” is. The community comes together and says we do not accept species and ecosystem decline. That we can bring back those vital missing elements that make our world so interesting to all of us.'
Footage, photos and interviews available
