City of Toronto to mark World Water Day with announcement commemorating a Toronto milestone – City of Toronto





News Notice March 20, 2024 Earlier today, Mayor Olivia Chow proclaimed March 22 as World Water Day with a special presentation acknowledging Toronto Waters' 150-year history and importance to the city. In 1874, the sale of the city-owned Toronto Water Company was finalized by provincial legislation, creating the current municipal water system. The Mayor's Proclamation for World Water Day is available on the Cities Proclamations website. Toronto's sign will be lit blue on March 22nd in honor of United Nations World Water Day to draw attention to the importance of freshwater and advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. The City is responsible for ensuring that all residents and businesses in Toronto have access to safe drinking water, safely treated wastewater and stormwater management. The infrastructure that runs under and throughout the city is fundamental to the health, environment and quality of life of Toronto and its residents. Toronto Water recently completed its Drinking Water Quality Management System re-accreditation audit and received a perfect score for the fourth time in a row, marking more than a decade of perfect scores meeting provincial water quality standards and requirements. drinking water. Learn more about Toronto's tap water and more by visiting the city's Water and Environment website. The city will be in the global spotlight when Toronto hosts the International Water Associations World Congress and Exposition from August 11 to 15, bringing together leading industry professionals from around the world. More information about the exhibition can be found at International Water Associations website. Quote: We are lucky to live in Canada as we are a water rich country with clean and abundant fresh water. We have some of the best drinking water in the world here in Toronto that comes straight from our taps. I am proud to say that for 150 years, Toronto Water has built and expanded our cities' publicly owned water system and provided critical drinking water, wastewater and stormwater management services.

Mayor Olivia Chow Toronto is home to more than three million people, whose diversity and experience make this great city the leading economic engine in Canada and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and is consistently positioned at the top of international rankings due to government-backed investment, its residents and businesses. . For more information visit City website or follow us I tweet, Instagram OR Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.toronto.ca/news/city-of-toronto-will-mark-world-water-day-with-proclamation-commemorating-a-toronto-milestone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos