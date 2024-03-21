13,000 illegal vape seized by Trading Standards City of York Council

13,000 illegal vape have been seized during Operation Hunter by City of York Council's Trading Standards Team.

The team targeted businesses that sell large e-cigarettes, which are non-compliant because they contain more than 2ml of nicotine e-liquid. Typically, legal vapers produce no more than 600 puffs.

Operation Hunter took place over two days, where trading standards seized 1,096 non-compliant e-cigarettes from three town center businesses – worth £13,152.

As part of a special operation, trading standards recently carried out a series of test purchases of minors. With a business in York being caught selling to a child. It is illegal to sell vapa to anyone under the age of 18.

today, The Tobacco and Vapes Bill was presented to Parliament, where children turning 15 this year or younger will never be able to legally be sold tobacco. This will ensure future generations are protected from the harmful effects of smoking and save thousands of lives as well as billions of pounds for the NHS.

These businesses in York were specifically targeted because of trading standards for receiving complaints or intelligence from members of the public or other authorities such as the police.

Last year, the council reacted to a business selling vapa in the sweet aisle, which resulted in trading standards visiting to discuss the position of the products. They have since moved the products to another aisle. Please note that there was no concern that these were illegal vape

This has caused concern because there has been an increase in teenagers smoking and smoking in York.

A worldwide public health campaign reaching all high schools and higher education settings was launched last year to get the message out there that free help is available for any teenager to quit vaping.

A National NHS Digital campaign surveyed nearly 10,000 schoolchildren aged 11 to 15. The findings are from 2022 and show a decline in the number of school children taking drugs and tobacco, but an increase in cigarette use, with 9 percent of 11- to 15-year-olds using e-cigarettes.

Closer to home, the council surveyed 4,267 children and young people from 37 schools as part of its York Schools Survey between October 2021 and January 2022.

The results represented 63% of all children and young people in the selected year groups.

From the respondents:

19% of secondary and sixth graders had used an electronic cigarette and 10% had used conventional cigarettes

26% of Year 12 students have tried or used cigarettes

52% of year 12 students do not know where to ask for help to quit smoking

12% of students said they were looking for help to quit smoking. This rises sharply to 44% in year 12

Anyone aged 12 to 17 can ask for support from their school, or contact CYC Health Coaches online or text them on mobile: 07789 946 384 (please ask permission from parent/guardian or payer of invoices).

Cllr Jo Coles, Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care for Adults, said:

The high levels of nicotine in illegal vapes can be really bad for our health, and no vape is suitable for children, so it's really worrying that shops in York have been selling them and selling them to under 18s .

“Illegal drugs have no place in our city and we need to ensure our children are protected from them. A big thank you to our Trading Standards Team and the public for raising the alarm.”

Matt Boxall, head of Public Protection at City of York Council, said:

We will always act on information from the public and ensure that any items being sold illegally are removed from sale.

“The message to businesses in York is 'don't sell here.' If you do, we'll catch them. If you have concerns about what you suspect is illegal activity, you can email [email protected] .in the UK, view information about Trading Standards online or report via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133.

''We can also offer advice to local businesses to ensure that products are sold legally and have launched a scheme that includes staff training to help businesses comply with the law. The first year of membership is free for the first ten businesses to apply.

Phil Truby, Public Health Specialist at City of York Council, said:

We encourage anyone looking to quit to first contact CYC's team of Health Coaches, who can provide free 1-2-1 support and nicotine replacement therapy, including e-cigarettes and patches.

“Smoking is one of the biggest causes of death and disease in the UK. Every year around 78,000 people in the UK die from smoking, with many more living with debilitating smoking-related diseases. As a consumer product, cigarettes kill 1 in 2 users.”