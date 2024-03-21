Pricing industrial carbon is the main driver of emissions reductions, new analysis shows





Between now and 2030, pricing industrial carbon will do more than any other policy to reduce emissions in Canada

OTTAWAC Climate policies are reducing Canada's greenhouse gas emissions and pricing industrial carbon is the single biggest driver, according to new analysis from the Canadian Climate Institute. letter, Which Canadian climate policies will have the biggest impact by 2030?, contains the first rigorous analysis that attributes emissions reductions to collective and individual climate policies. It examines, first, how policies implemented to date have affected Canada's emissions trajectory and, second, how key climate policies are expected to affect emissions between 2025 and 2030. By 2030, industrial carbon pricing (which includes various types of trading systems with large emitters) is projected to contribute between 23 and 39 percent (or 53 to 90 Mt) of the emissions avoided by all policies implemented to date. And between now and 2030, these large emitter trading systems, like Ontario's emissions performance standard or Alberta's TIER system, will do more than any other policy to cut emissions, delivering between 20 and 48 percent of emissions reductions expected from Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan moving forward. Based on modeling by Navius ​​Research, the analysis found that by 2030, all of Canada's existing climate policies combined would prevent 226 megatons of carbon pollution, roughly equal to the total annual emissions of Ontario and Quebec. In other words, without the various climate policies provincial, territorial and federal governments have legislated to date, Canada's emissions would be more than 40 per cent higher in 2030 than they are currently on track. Accounting for and addressing counterproductive policy interactions can drive additional emissions reductions. In particular, strengthening trading systems with large emitters can deliver deeper emissions reductions while protecting industrial competition. quotas This analysis clearly shows that climate policy is delivering with industrial carbon pricing leading the pack. Robust large emitter trading systems are essential to any credible climate policy package in Canada. Rick Smith, President of the Canadian Climate Institute Any constructive assessment of Canada's options in dealing with climate change must be based on reliable numbers, and for the first time, it is clear how individual policies are contributing to Canada's climate goals. While there is still work ahead to achieve Canada's 2030 climate target, any rollback or failure to implement measures that are working today will hold back Canada's progress unless they are replaced by strong, evidence-based alternatives. Anna Kanduth, Director, 440 Megatonne Trading systems with large emitters are already the single biggest driver of emissions reductions between now and 2030. Strengthening these systems will further reduce emissions while protecting investment and jobs in industries competing in a global market moving towards net zero emissions. Dale Beugin, Executive Vice President, Canadian Climate Institute SOuRCES CONTACT Catharine Tunnacliffe

Director of Communications

Canadian Climate Institute

(416) 527-1777

[email protected]

