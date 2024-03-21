The 192-year-old Saint Helena tortoise is the world's oldest land animal





IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site in a different browser. Gangs in Haiti target communities in new attacks 02:42

Displaced families in Gaza's Jabaliya camp talk about a Ramadan like no other 01:26

Rohingya Muslim refugees were rescued from an overturned wooden boat off Indonesia 00:56

Kiev is under Russian bombardment by ballistic and cruise missiles 00:53

US submits draft UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages 01:14

Hospital employees are said to be under investigation for an alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records 01:34

Playing Meet Jonathan, the world's oldest turtle 01:04

NEXT Gaza civilians flee fighting as IDF strikes Al-Shifa Hospital 01:40

The Irish Prime Minister makes a surprise resignation announcement 01:25

Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security fears 01:17

Watch: Baby pygmy hippo makes its debut at a zoo in Athens, Greece 00:38

Australia defends its ambassador against comments critical of Donald Trump 00:43

Brazil's former president Bolsonaro has been accused 04:28

The dead and wounded arrived at the Rafah hospital after the Israeli airstrike 01:31

Netanyahu: We have a debate with the Americans 01:01

Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China 01:16

Woman mourns husband's body after Israeli airstrike in Gaza 00:37

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a live-fire drill 00:34

Hundreds protest in Cuba amid worsening economic crisis 05:07

Putin speaks after winning the fifth mandate 01:49 Living on the island of Saint Helena, where Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled, at the age of 192, Jonathan is the oldest animal on earth. Its age has made it one of the main tourist attractions on the island, as well as earning it an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.March 20, 2024 Read on More NEXT Gangs in Haiti target communities in new attacks 02:42

Displaced families in Gaza's Jabaliya camp talk about a Ramadan like no other 01:26

Rohingya Muslim refugees were rescued from an overturned wooden boat off Indonesia 00:56

Kiev is under Russian bombardment by ballistic and cruise missiles 00:53

US submits draft UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages 01:14

Hospital employees are said to be under investigation for an alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records 01:34

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/video/192-year-old-st-helena-tortoise-is-world-s-oldest-living-land-animal-207245893844 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos