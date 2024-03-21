World news and stories on the AppStore





BBC APP: News, stories, video and live coverage from our trusted global network of journalists. BBC STORIES: The latest, breaking news headlines, articles and videos, including world news coverage, UK news, elections, BBC Verify and more. More stories and videos covering business, innovation, culture, travel, Earth and more. LIVE COVERAGE: Follow live news updates and live global sports in our Live section. BBC VIDEOS: Watch BBC News videos, BBC Sport videos and video stories about climate, sustainability, science, health, technology, entertainment and history. NEWS ALERTS: Sign up for the latest news alerts from BBC News, delivered straight to your mobile device. FEATURES:

Sign in to your BBC account to save articles and videos for later in the app and BBC.com

Watch videos on both mobile and Wi-Fi

Increase font size for readability

Select dark mode for a dark background reading experience

Share stories and videos on social platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp and send them to friends via SMS and email

Opt in or opt out of breaking news push notifications, you decide ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

If you choose to receive push notifications, a unique identifier associated with your device will be stored by Airship on behalf of the BBC to provide you with the service. You can choose to unsubscribe from push notifications from the BBC on your devices' notifications screen. Our data processor AppsFlyer collects information on behalf of the BBC for attribution and analysis purposes. You can opt out of AppsFlyer tracking by completing their “Forget My Device” form: https://www.appsflyer.com/optout The BBC will keep your information secure and will not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. To read the BBC's Privacy Policy, go to https://www.bbc.com/usingthebbc/privacy/ If you install this app, you agree to the BBC Terms of Use at https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/terms

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bbc-world-news-stories/id364147881 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

