Manchester's young people vote for their UK Youth Parliament representatives





A record number of young people took part in this year's national Youth Parliament elections with the winning candidates announced this week. More than 18,000 votes were cast after a city-wide poll to choose who will represent young people in Manchester – and the city nationally in the UK Youth Parliament. The newly elected Manchester Youth Parliament (MYPs) representatives will be: Alishba Amir, 16, Wright Robinson Middle School Oscar Brooker, 15, Manchester Enterprise Academy Jannatul Tafsir Munshi Chowdhury, 16, Manchester High School for Girls MYPs work with local leaders to help shape the city for children and young people and drive campaigns to make a difference in their local area – and nationally. The trio will each serve a two-year term, giving young people a platform to have a say in decisions that affect young people at local level – amplifying the views of children and young people and what is important to them. This includes listening to marginalized groups, organizing events, meeting MPs, lobbying for change, campaigning and appearing in the media. Elected youth representatives are also able to access training and other opportunities through the British Youth Council and the UK Youth Parliament. What the newly elected MYPs want to achieve during their term: Alishsa's focus is to raise awareness about mental health, period poverty and improve opportunities for young people. She said: “Many children are deprived of opportunities because of their background that they cannot control and are unable to express their opinions for change. Building more youth centers means you will have better opportunities, helping us to express our opinions and build essential skills for the future.” said Oscar: “My most passionate issue that I would like to raise is the environment: Climate change, air pollution and global warming, which are all linked together. People across the UK, especially Generation Z, will face catastrophic consequences if this is not addressed. That would be my top priority while in office.” Jannetul Tafseer said: “We need a change in Manchester's youth community and I am committed to achieving it. As someone who has dealt with mental health issues, I understand the importance of creating an inclusive space for all young people to express themselves and socialize through fun and enjoyable activities. This is why I would prioritize increasing the number of youth clubs and introducing different opportunities to empower and unite young people in Manchester.” The MYP candidates were announced at a special event in the Generator Space at Manchester's Town Hall Extension with speeches from the successful, outgoing MYP candidates. Find out more about the UK Youth Parliament Manchester is also working to become a UNICEF Child Friendly City, which recognizes a city's work to ensure that the council and its partners put children's rights into practice and are heard. Article 12 of the Child Friendly City process guarantees that young people have the right to have a say in decisions that affect them and their local area – exemplified by the Manchester Youth Parliament's aim to give a voice to young people in the city. Find out more about Manchester's journey to becoming a UNICEF Child Friendly City. Cllr Garry Bridges, Manchester City Council's Executive Member for Early Years, Children and Young People: “Our young people are experts on the issues that affect them and through the Youth Parliament, young people in Manchester are given a platform to listen to their peers and make real changes to the way the city – and the country – responds to struggles with that teenagers face. today. “I look forward to listening and working with our newly elected MYPs to learn more about what matters to them, empower them to speak up and together make lasting changes that will improve the lives of young people in Manchester.”

