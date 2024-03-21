Texas man boarded Delta flight using another passenger's ticket photo

A Texas man was arrested after he boarded a Delta Air Lines flight in Utah using another passenger's ticket photo, authorities say.

Wicliff Yves Fleurizard, 26, faces a charge of indecency on an aircraft after he boarded Delta Flight 1683 at Salt Lake City International Airport on March 17, bound for Austin, Texas.

Fleurizard had been in Utah for a snowboarding trip but was trying to return to his residence in George, Texas, after visiting family from Florida, according to his felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Utah. .

He was booked on a Southwest flight, but was later rescheduled because the flight was full.

Instead of waiting for the next Southwest flight, he went to the Delta area of ​​the airport, where he was seen on surveillance footage taking pictures of many passengers' phones and their boarding passes while they weren't looking. He then used the pictures on his phone to board Flight 1683.

Fleurizard boarded the flight and entered the lavatory at the front of the plane, where he spent a considerable amount of time while the others boarded.

Once the ride was over, Fleurizard made his way to the back lavatory.

When Fleurizard got off, a flight attendant noticed that there were no available seats on the plane and approached him. But at that moment, the doors of the plane had been secured and the plane had started to go down the runway.

Fleurizard told a flight attendant that his seat was 21F, but the flight attendant verified that 21F belonged to another person.

The flight attendants got his name and were unable to find a valid ticket or reservation for him on that Delta flight or any other Delta flight.

The plane ended up returning to the gate, where Fleurizard disembarked and was met by law enforcement.

Authorities interviewed a Delta gate agent who said a minor female passenger traveling alone had a problem when the gate agent tried to scan her ticket. When her boarding pass was scanned, the system showed that she was already on board. Fleurizard was seen on surveillance footage snapping a photo of that girls phone.

He told authorities that he had been given a ticket to fly friends on Southwest for March 16, but there were no seats available on board, so he was booked for March 17. The second flight ended up being overbooked, so it was booked for later that day. But Fleurizard ended up leaving the Southwest boarding area and went to the Delta area.

Fleurizard admitted he made a mistake and was just trying to get home, the complaint said.

The Transportation Security Administration said Fleurizard was checked in at the airport on March 17 without incident using a photo ID that matched the name on the boarding pass.

Delta said it is cooperating with law enforcement and federal agencies in the investigation.

Fleurizard has an active warrant out of Austin, Texas, court documents said. It's unclear what the warrant is for, but Austin police described him as a person with violent tendencies.

He is being held in Salt Lake County, a federal detention facility, according to online booking records.

It was not immediately clear whether Fleurizard has retained an attorney.